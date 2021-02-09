ARMY HUMAN RESOURCE SYSTEMS HOLDS CHANGE OF CHARTER CEREMONY

FORT BELVOIR, Va. – PEO EIS’s Army Human Resource Systems (AHRS) — which provides installation and field commanders worldwide with essential, state-of-the-art, cost-effective and standardized knowledge-based automation tools — held a change of charter ceremony Aug. 27 at Fort Belvoir, Virginia, welcoming Michael Payne as the new product director.



During the ceremony, Program Executive Officer (PEO) Ross Guckert presented outgoing Product Director Kevin Curry with the Meritorious Civilian Service Award for exceptional performance of his duties from April 2019 to August 2021. Specifically, the award recognized Curry’s continuous demonstration of professionalism and expertise, which was vital to developing the program baseline for the Business System Category I Accessions Information Environment (AIE) and contributed significantly to the objective of transforming the Army's accessions capability.



Besides AIE, the AHRS product office — which reports directly to the PEO — encompasses the Electronic Military Personnel Office, Deployed Theater Accountability System, and Installation Support Modules.



Following the official change of charter, Guckert thanked Curry for overseeing AIE’s complex development, setting the conditions for the future delivery of wave one. He also recognized Curry for taking good care of his team and his continued professional development.



Curry now will participate in the Army’s first pilot for the Enhanced Command Preparation program before taking the helm at PEO EIS’s Defense Integrated Business Systems project management office next year.



Turning to his new product director, Guckert highlighted Payne’s career growth and accomplishments, as well as his 2019 transition to PEO EIS where he served for two years as deputy project manager for Enterprise Services.



“Thanks to Kevin’s steady leadership over the past few years, I know Mike is well positioned to continue the momentum and continue to deliver,” said Guckert.



In his parting remarks, Curry expressed gratitude to a host of past and present colleagues and partners who helped make AHRS successful. “I want to thank my entire team. My success is really their success,” he said. “We need the entire team — both government and contractors — to be successful. And I had the best.”



AHRS’s new product director shared his appreciation for the team as well. “I am extremely proud and humbled to be your director, and I promise you will get my best efforts every day,” said Payne.



View the entire AHRS change of charter ceremony on PEO EIS’s Facebook page or YouTube channel.

