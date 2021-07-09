ARMY CHESS AND ARMY CONTRACTING COMMAND – ROCK ISLAND RELEASE ITES-4H RFP

FORT BELVOIR, Va. – The U.S. Army Contracting Command – Rock Island (ACC-RI), Rock Island Arsenal, Illinois — in accordance with the Army Computer Hardware, Enterprise Software and Solutions (CHESS) product office within the Army Program Executive Office Enterprise Information Systems (PEO EIS) — has issued a request for proposal (RFP) to support the Information Technology Enterprise Software and Solutions – 4 Hardware (ITES-4H) contract vehicle. ITES-4H is the follow-on to the ITES-3H contracts that are the Army’s mandatory source for commercial-off-the-shelf (COTS) information technology (IT) hardware.



The purpose of the ITES-4H acquisition is to support the Army, DOD and all federal agency IT infrastructure and infostructure goals with a full range of innovative, world-class COTS IT hardware in seven product catalogs, in addition to related incidental software and services. CHESS contracts are designed to keep pace with emerging technology and applications and provide the technology solutions to meet the Army’s needs of today and in the future.



“ITES-4H is intended to keep pace with today’s difficult IT environment,” said Wayne Sok, CHESS product lead. “I, along with the CHESS office and our ACC-RI and Information Systems Engineering Command teammates, are excited about the release of the ITES-4H solicitation. I know there has been much anticipation from our industry partners to have the opportunity to be a part of this contract vehicle, which will offer the much-needed and critical COTS hardware solutions for not just the Army, but for DOD and federal customers as well.”



The ITES-4H contract awards will consist of multiple firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contracts with a base period of five years, plus one five-year option with a contract value of $10 billion. Proposals are due Sept. 24 at 5 p.m. EDT. For more information, visit https://sam.gov and search for ITES-4H using notice ID W52P1J-20-R-0082.



About CHESS



Based at Fort Belvoir, Virginia, CHESS is a product office within PEO EIS. Charged by the Office of the Chief Information Officer (OCIO) and Army Deputy Chief of Staff, G-6, and mandated through Army Regulation 25-1, CHESS is the Army-designated primary source for providing commercial hardware, software and services solutions for the Army's IT requirements. Offering simple, straightforward contract vehicles through its online Army e-commerce ordering system, the IT e-mart, CHESS directly supports OCIO and G-6 strategies by providing the benefits of continuous vendor competition for best value, and consolidating requirements to maximize cost avoidance and leverage the Army's buying power. CHESS works diligently with other Army knowledge management partners, including the OCIO and G-6, Information Systems Engineering Command and Network Enterprise Technology Command, to provide architecturally sound, standards-and-policy-compliant IT enterprise solutions to all Army customers around the world. For more information about CHESS, visit https://chess.army.mil/.

