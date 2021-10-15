DCATS HOSTS CHANGE OF CHARTER AND RENAMING CEREMONY FOR I3MP

FORT BELVOIR, Va. – PEO EIS’s Defense Communications and Army Transmission Systems (DCATS) hosted a change of charter and renaming ceremony Sept. 30 for its Installation Information Infrastructure Modernization Program (I3MP) product office, which now is officially known as Global Enterprise Network Modernization – Americas (GENM-A). The newly rebranded product office is comprised of two programs: I3MP and Enterprise Information Technology as a Service (EITaaS).



During the ceremony, DCATS Project Manager Col. Jay Shell presented former I3MP Product Manager Victor Hernandez with the Civilian Service Commendation Medal and the Signal Corps Bronze Order of Mercury. Deeming Hernandez an “exceptional leader” who “knows his stuff” from serving in nearly every role in the acquisition community, Shell credited Hernandez for leading his team in completing over 70 projects worth $400 million. “The analysis you did on the network is now the foundation for the Army’s network modernization plan,” said Shell.



Shell went on to welcome Lt. Col. Xkoshan (Koshan) Arnold as GENM-A’s first-ever product manager. Arnold, who served as assistant product manager for PEO EIS’s General Fund Enterprise Business System earlier in his career, recently completed the Training with Industry Fellowship Program with IBM and served within the office of the Assistant Secretary of the Army (Acquisition, Logistics and Technology).



The new GENM-A moniker is designed to better reflect the organization’s mission and the value it brings to the Army, according to Shell. GENM-A brings together EITaaS' and I3MP’s network modernization activities, enabling the newly merged organization to integrate and field novel capabilities at the speed of relevance. “It’s the right mission at the right time under the right leadership,” said Shell.



Under Arnold’s command, Charlie Cole will serve as the deputy product manager for I3MP, and Mike Van Buskirk will serve in the same capacity for EITaaS.

