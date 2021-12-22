Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NMFSC Civilian Gets Selected for Leadership Program

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    12.22.2021

    Story by Petty Officer 1st Class David Kolmel 

    Naval Medical Forces Support Command

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-FORT SAM HOUSTON, Texas – Dr. Darlene Collins, assigned to education, planning, and integration for Naval Medical Forces Support Command (NMFSC), was selected to attend the Defense Civilian Emerging Leader Program (DCELP).

    The DCLEP provides government service (GS) employees from paygrades seven thru twelve training in leadership development. The program establishes a baseline for further growth as leadership responsibility increases and provides GS employees the fundamentals to be successful.

    “With over 20 years of corporate leadership experience and 11 years as a prior Air Force officer, I am ready, willing and able to step into a leadership role,” said Collins. “I am excited about this program because it will enable me to adapt my existing leadership skills in a way that will add innovative value to the DOD, DON, and NMFSC missions at hand. This program will strengthen my professional development and allow me to be considered for additional responsibility and future promotion opportunities to lead a team within the education and training environment.”

    DCELP is an online course and four one-week residence courses in Norman, Okla.

    Collins had been applying for the program since 2018 and was finally notified in June of 2021 that she will be attending the program in June 2022.

    “I was really excited that things had finally worked out, and hey, persistence pays off!” said Collins.

