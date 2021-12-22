NMFSC Civilian Gets Selected for Leadership Program

Courtesy Photo | 211029-N-IT566-0011 SAN ANTONIO, Texas - Dr. Darlene Collins, assigned to Education...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | 211029-N-IT566-0011 SAN ANTONIO, Texas - Dr. Darlene Collins, assigned to Education Planning and Integration for Naval Medical Forces Support Command (NMFSC), works on training programs for NMFSC after being announced as a selectee for the Defense Civilian Emerging Leadership Program (DCELP). DCELP is an online and four weeklong in-residence courses in Norman, Okla., and provides attendees with fundamental to help government service employees develop their leadership skills. (US Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class David Kolmel/Released) see less | View Image Page

JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-FORT SAM HOUSTON, Texas – Dr. Darlene Collins, assigned to education, planning, and integration for Naval Medical Forces Support Command (NMFSC), was selected to attend the Defense Civilian Emerging Leader Program (DCELP).



The DCLEP provides government service (GS) employees from paygrades seven thru twelve training in leadership development. The program establishes a baseline for further growth as leadership responsibility increases and provides GS employees the fundamentals to be successful.



“With over 20 years of corporate leadership experience and 11 years as a prior Air Force officer, I am ready, willing and able to step into a leadership role,” said Collins. “I am excited about this program because it will enable me to adapt my existing leadership skills in a way that will add innovative value to the DOD, DON, and NMFSC missions at hand. This program will strengthen my professional development and allow me to be considered for additional responsibility and future promotion opportunities to lead a team within the education and training environment.”



DCELP is an online course and four one-week residence courses in Norman, Okla.



Collins had been applying for the program since 2018 and was finally notified in June of 2021 that she will be attending the program in June 2022.



“I was really excited that things had finally worked out, and hey, persistence pays off!” said Collins.