    Photo Essay: Improvised shelter building skills taught to Cold-Weather Operations Course Class 22-01 students

    Improvised shelter building among important skills taught to Cold-Weather Operations Course Class 22-01 students

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    12.28.2021

    Story by Scott Sturkol                                                          

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Students in Fort McCoy's Cold-Weather Operations Course (CWOC) Class 22-01 work on building an improvised shelter Dec. 8, 2021, at a remote location on South Post at Fort McCoy, Wis.

    CWOC students are trained on a variety of cold-weather subjects, including snowshoe training and skiing as well as how to use ahkio sleds and other gear.

    Training also focuses on terrain and weather analysis, risk management, cold-weather clothing, developing winter fighting positions in the field, camouflage and concealment, and numerous other areas that are important to know in order to survive and operate in a cold-weather environment.

    The training is coordinated through the Fort McCoy Directorate of Plans, Training, Mobilization and Security.

    Marines with the 6th Marine Regiment and other units with the 2nd Marine Expeditionary Force participated in four tracks of three-day field training exercise courses in early to mid-December 2021. Among the training was this training in improvised shelter building.

    Fort McCoy was established in 1909 and its motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.” Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.

    The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.

    Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” and on Twitter by searching “usagmccoy.” Also try downloading the Digital Garrison app to your smartphone and set “Fort McCoy” or another installation as your preferred base.

    Date Taken: 12.28.2021
    Date Posted: 12.28.2021 23:26
    Story ID: 412069
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    Wisconsin
    training
    Fort McCoy
    CWOC
    improvised shelters
    winter warfare training

