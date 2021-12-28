Children from NAVSTA Newport CYP created door decorations with holiday messages as a way to welcome back residents of the unaccompanied housing quarters from annual leave and special liberty. This project was a collaboration between UH staff and CYP staff to lift the spirits of residents.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 12.28.2021 Date Posted: 12.28.2021 14:53 Story ID: 412046 Location: NEWPORT, RI, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CYP students post messages and welcome Unaccompanied Housing residents back from holidays, by Bruce Katz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.