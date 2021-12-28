Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CYP students post messages and welcome Unaccompanied Housing residents back from holidays

    NEWPORT, RI, UNITED STATES

    12.28.2021

    Story by Bruce Katz 

    Naval Station Newport

    Children from NAVSTA Newport CYP created door decorations with holiday messages as a way to welcome back residents of the unaccompanied housing quarters from annual leave and special liberty. This project was a collaboration between UH staff and CYP staff to lift the spirits of residents.

    This work, CYP students post messages and welcome Unaccompanied Housing residents back from holidays, by Bruce Katz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

