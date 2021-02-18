Registration open for nationwide industry outreach

Courtesy Photo | Registration is now open for the Mission and Installation Contracting Command Advance...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Registration is now open for the Mission and Installation Contracting Command Advance Planning Briefings for Industry taking place March 22-26. see less | View Image Page

JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-FORT SAM HOUSTON, Texas (Feb. 18, 2021) -- Registration is now open through March 12 at beta.SAM.gov for the virtual Mission and Installation Contracting Command Advance Planning Briefing for Industry taking place March 22-26.



MICC officials announced in November the virtual APBI event as their single, command-wide effort for 2021 to reach small business and large industry representatives and forecast 2021, 2022 and 2023 contract requirements in support of varied Army mission partners.



The event’s first day includes briefings by the MICC commanding general, deputy to the commanding general, supported Army mission partners, and director of the Army Office of Small Business Programs.



The following two days, March 23 and 24, are dedicated to briefing forecasted requirements by the top North American Industry Classification System codes and sectors beginning at 8:30 a.m. each day. Industry sectors briefed March 23 will include NAICS Sector 23 Construction and NAICS Sector 56 Administrative and Support, and Waste Management and Remediation Services. Forecast requirements briefed March 24 include NAICS Sector 54 Professional, Scientific and Technical Services. Additional contracting requirements covered on the third day include NAICS Sectors 21, 22, 32, 48, 51, 52, 53, 61, 62, 71, 72 and 81.



The MICC will conduct industry days the fourth and fifth days of the event. Requirements in support of the U.S. Army Combined Arms Center multiple award indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity contract as well as U.S. Army Sustainment Command full food service contracts will be discussed March 25 from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. On March 26, requirements in support of the Fort Polk Joint Readiness Training Center in Louisiana will be discussed from 8:30 to 11 a.m.



While the virtual APBI does not permit time for small and large business representatives to engage with contracting officials and their supported mission partners, the MICC is partnering with the Virginia Procurement Technical Assistance Center to conduct virtual matchmaking April 19 and 20 at no cost. The deadline for limited registration is March 29. Additional details and registration can be found at https://virginiaptac.ecenterdirect.com/events/3067.



Amy Ulisse, an assistant director for the office of small business programs at MICC Field Directorate Office Fort Eustis, Virginia, is leading planning efforts for the APBI.



“The purpose of the matchmaking is to connect industry with MICC acquisition professionals and our mission partners,” she said. “The virtual sessions will allow industry representatives to share their capabilities and ask questions. It gives them face time, so to speak.”



Government contracting officers and contract specialists from throughout the MICC will coordinate between large business prime contractors, small business representatives and Army organizations to facilitate matchmaking appointments to discuss capabilities.



For more information on the APBI visit beta.SAM.gov or email usarmy.jbsa.acc-micc.list.hq-sbs-2021-apbi@mail.mil.



About the MICC

Headquartered at Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston, Texas, the Mission and Installation Contracting Command consists of about 1,500 military and civilian members who are responsible for contracting goods and services in support of Soldiers as well as readying trained contracting units for the operating force and contingency environment when called upon. As part of its mission, MICC contracts are vital in feeding more than 200,000 Soldiers every day, providing many daily base operations support services at installations, facilitate training in the preparation of more than 100,000 conventional force members annually, training more than 500,000 students each year, and maintaining more than 14.4 million acres of land and 170,000 structures.