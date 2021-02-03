People, processes, performance focus of MICC leadership

Courtesy Photo | Leaders from across the Mission and Installation Contracting Command are meeting...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Leaders from across the Mission and Installation Contracting Command are meeting virtually April 25-March 3 to discuss a variety of topics as part of its annual senior contracting official/director acquisition training event. see less | View Image Page

JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-FORT SAM HOUSTON, Texas (March 2, 2021) -- Leaders from across the Mission and Installation Contracting Command are meeting virtually to discuss a number of topics aimed at reinforcing the command’s efforts toward the Army’s priorities of People, modernization and readiness.



Leaders from the headquarters, brigades, field directorate offices, battalions and contracting offices are coming together over the collaborative virtual venue Microsoft Teams Feb. 25-March 3 as part of the annual MICC Senior Contracting Official/Director Acquisition Training, or SDAT, event.



The SDAT kicked off Feb. 25 with a two-day independent project analysis by leaders before reconvening March 1-3 for a series of general sessions providing updates on MICC operations and policies as well as breakout sessions offering in-depth discussions at the executive level designed at improving or developing a better understanding of policies and procedures.



“It is incredibly important to bring the Team MICC leadership together to review how the People, process and performance components of readiness enable our ability to consistently deliver support to our mission partners and become the most effective contracting organization in Army Contracting Command,” said Brig. Gen. Christine Beeler, the MICC commanding general.



Clay Cole, the deputy to the MICC commanding general, added in opening remarks that while face-to-face meetings among leaders facilitate the sharing of information, the alternative virtual platform offers the benefit of including additional key personnel across the command vital to the success of the mission in a pandemic environment.



“You’ve done remarkably well this past year and have adapted to numerous changing situations. Adapt, change and move ahead is sort of the way of life within this organization because the Army changes,” Cole said. “And of the contracting entities, we are the closest to the organizational Army than anybody else, and we must be far more adept and far more willing to change what we do. We are very much at the forefront of not just the national military picture, but (also) the national and strategic implications of operations across the board.”



Cole led the two-day independent project analysis last week by asking leaders to work within their respective organizations to identify tasks they accomplish on a daily bases, the amount of time each leader spends performing those task, and the importance of each action in order to improve productivity and efficiency.



This week, the SDAT agenda dedicated a day of discussions each to people, processes and performance. People topics covered included the command’s priorities, operational updates, return-to-work guidance, hiring, Employee Assistance Program, equal employment opportunity, and the Sexual Harassment/Assault Response and Prevention Program. The focus on processes the second day included long-range planning, operational leadership expectations, labor relations, investigations and the small business program. Performance topics discussed on the third day encompassed category management and strategic initiatives, individual group breakouts sessions, skills competency and anticipated changes in staff this summer.



Command Sgt. Maj. Chantel Sena-Diaz, the MICC senior enlisted adviser, said that events focusing on people, process and performance contribute toward an environment that builds high, achieving teams.



“We must continue to develop our Soldiers and Department of the Army Civilians into competent, confident leaders of character, and good contracting will follow,” Sena-Diaz said.



About the MICC

Headquartered at JBSA-Fort Sam Houston, Texas, the Mission and Installation Contracting Command consists of about 1,500 military and civilian members who are responsible for contracting goods and services in support of Soldiers as well as readying trained contracting units for the operating force and contingency environment when called upon. As part of its mission, MICC contracts are vital in feeding more than 200,000 Soldiers every day, providing many daily base operations support services at installations, facilitate training in the preparation of more than 100,000 conventional force members annually, training more than 500,000 students each year, and maintaining more than 14.4 million acres of land and 170,000 structures.