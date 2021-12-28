Fort Bragg Firefighter is awarded Cumberland County Firefighter of the Year 2021

Courtesy Photo | Firefighter Robert Brogdon receives the Arnold J. Koonce Legacy Award for Firefighter...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Firefighter Robert Brogdon receives the Arnold J. Koonce Legacy Award for Firefighter of the Year 2021, from Freddy Johnson, President of the Cumberland County Fire Chiefs Association on at the association’s holiday dinner on Dec. 20, 2021. Photos courtesy Fort Bragg Fire and Emergency Services see less | View Image Page

FORT BRAGG, N.C. - The Cumberland County Fire Chiefs’ Association awarded Firefighter Robert Brogdon, Fort Bragg Fire and Emergency Services, the Arnold J. Koonce Award for Firefighter of the Year 2021 on Dec. 20.



According to the association’s website, “The Arnold J. Koonce Legacy Award is the most esteemed honor the Cumberland County Fire Chiefs’ Association can bestow on our counties’ truly outstanding firefighters, EMS workers and fire and EMS officers. The selected firefighter or EMS member and fire or EMS officer each year will have their nominations submitted the following year for a merit recognition as part of the Greater Fayetteville Chamber Annual Valor Awards program.”



To honor the vision of Fire Marshal Arnold Koonce’s pioneering for the improvement of the Cumberland County Volunteer Fire Service and dedicated public service, this annual award is designated to honor and recognize individuals who exemplify the ability, character, leadership, and dedicated service to the Cumberland County Fire Service.



“Robert consistently goes above and beyond what’s required to better serve and care for his community,” said Fire Chief Mark Melvin, Fort Bragg Fire and Emergency Services. “His dedication to the Cumberland County Safe Kids program is unmatched and he has always demonstrated a commitment to excellence while at Fort Bragg Fire and Emergency Services Department. I’m grateful Robert’s hard work is not only recognized by his department, but now by his colleagues across the county.”



The Cumberland County Safe Kids program provides car-seat checkups, safety workshops and sports clinics, which help parents and caregivers prevent childhood injuries.



To be nominated for the award, the awardee must be an active member and nominated through his or her department leadership. Selection criteria emphasizes exemplary duty, ability, character, and leadership abilities skills.



“I am sincerely honored, as well as extremely surprised, to be submitted for such an acknowledgement and then also be selected to receive it,” said Brogdon. “So much of what we do in the fire service is because we are servants and we simply strive to do whatever needs to be done, whether we are asked or not. Recognition and awards are not why we do what we do and that might be one of the reasons that this award is so humbling. I cannot help but think of so many names and faces that have had an impact on me and are that they are truly worthy of the recognition as well.”



The last recognition of the award occurred in 1994 and the award went idle. The Cumberland County Fire Chiefs’ Association revived the award in the fall of 2021, provided sponsorship, and renamed the award as the Arnold J. Koonce Legacy Award and will honor and recognize a Firefighter and Fire Officer during its annual Christmas meeting conducted in December each year.