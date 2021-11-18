Ohio made buckeyes

Call them chocolate peanut butter balls, candy, or anything of the sort, and you might get a questionable look (in Ohio). They are called Buckeyes.



Sure, they are the state nut and a little-known-of college football team, but they are much more than that. Considering I've made these tiny treats since before I could fully reach the counter, and it's such a simple and easy recipe, I'm going to take you step-by-step through it—no video expertise required. You can thank me later.



No one makes Buckeyes in summer because they will melt. In the fall, though, you'll start to see them pop up at craft fairs, potlucks, and candy stores. The cooler temps keep the smoosh factor low, and the richness of the flavors seem appropriate as we approach the holidays. A big chocolatier in Columbus Ohio, Anthony Thomas, even makes their own commercially as well.



If you're good at it, people will pay—a lot for homemade Buckeyes. But honestly, we make them because we like them and to share. Let's get started.



The Ingredients. If you're worried about supply chain shortages, get yours now. You'll need a jar of peanut butter (don't skimp, you want the good stuff.) Confectioner's sugar, REAL butter, and vanilla - don't skimp here either, and melting chocolate/wafers.



You could make a batch or two or three with one package of each of these and maybe two bags of chocolate. We ALWAYS double ours.



Since you don't bake these and have four ingredients, you want to start with the best to get the best. You will taste the difference if you try.



Grab a bowl and a shirt you don't care about because the confectioner's sugar gets everywhere.



For one batch of the center/ filling, you'll want to melt one stick of butter in the microwave. Depending on the age and power of yours, maybe 15 seconds at a time until melted. If you have no microwave, welcome to 2021 and gradually melt the sticks in a pot on the stove or over an open fire outside.



After the butter is liquefied, add in your peanut butter. My tattered recipe card says ¾ cup with a dash to the side that says 'almost a cup.' Next, a teaspoon of vanilla.



Finally, the confectioner's sugar—that's a texture/ preference ingredient. Again, my recipe says two cups 'more or less,' with a dash that says heaping. You want the filling to hold together firmly but not get to a crumbly stage. Just add it slowly after you get to 3 cups or so to get the consistency you want.



Believe it or not, the quality of ingredients can vary. Sometimes if the kitchen is warmer or the butter is a little more liquid, I'll use more or less sugar. It's not about precision; it's about the feel. You may even roll a few and then add sugar along the way, but if you add too much, there's no going back.



We always start with a spoon and end up using our hands near the end for this step.



Rolling the centers is the fun part. Grab a hunk of the peanut butter mixture and roll. And it should roll. If it doesn't, go back a step and add more confectioner's sugar.



We use a cookie sheet because they will roll around—but you can place them right next to each other if you want.



Next, you'll place the tray in the fridge or freezer for a few minutes to firm up. Then, if you're lucky and the weather is right, you can place the tray outside on a grill or table. Just be sure to put your pup where they can't reach it, or you'll have significantly fewer balls when you go to claim them outside.



Finally, after chilling is the final step, the dip, and swoosh.



In a clean, dry bowl, place your melting chocolate or melting wafers. If you have a local chocolatier who sells melting chocolate—buy that. If not, most craft or supply stores sell melting disks, which work fine—but they have a coating ingredient and won't be as pure chocolatey tasting.



Melting chocolate in the microwave can be tricky and takes patience. You'll want to heat for 30 seconds at a time, stirring in between each interval. At first, it will look like nothing is happening, but you have to stir. So that bowl is heating up, even though you don't see it, and if that chocolate doesn't move, it will scorch, and then congratulations, you have chocolate play-dough.



When your chocolate is silky smooth and has a pourable consistency, you're ready to dip. Grab your handy toothpicks, stick them in the peanut butter mixture and dip it down about ¾ of the way into the chocolate. Of course, you want to still be able to see the golden part of the buckeye—just like on a real one.



Again, I've seen some bakers use a two-fork method for dipping. I find this harder personally.



After dunking, place those right back onto your chilled sheet. A bonus is as the cooled sheet sets up the chocolate and keeps it from spreading or rolling around.



Most of the homemade buckeyes I've seen have the tell-tale toothpick hole in the top. If the baker is fancy, they may take their finger across the top and smooth out the hole, but we don't.



When you have a tray full, or your chocolate runs out, whichever is first, pop them back into something cool (outside, fridge, freezer) for just a minute. It won't take long since your center is still chilled and your pan is cool.



And that's it. You can store them on the counter for short periods, but since the filling has butter, you don't want to leave them out forever—plus, who doesn't like a chilled sweet from the fridge?



Homemade buckeyes taste like the original Reese's eggs but ten times better. Promise. Once you go Buckeyes, you won't go back. Just don't tell your friends, you'll be making your famous Buckeyes well into the new year. Enjoy!

