Courtesy Translation: Wiesbaden prohibits fireworks on public places

Courtesy Photo | Icon to accompany courtesy translations of press releases from the city of Wiesbaden.... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Icon to accompany courtesy translations of press releases from the city of Wiesbaden. see less | View Image Page

In Wiesbaden, fireworks and firecrackers may not be ignited on New Year's Eve in public places with a high profile. A corresponding general ruling will be published on Tuesday, 28 December.



With the general decree, the city is implementing the requirements of the Hessen Coronavirus Protection Ordinance. According to this, municipalities are obliged to define public places with a high profile where no pyrotechnic (objects of category F2) may be burned at the turn of the year. This is intended to prevent hospitals and other health facilities from being overloaded.



Starting Friday, Dec. 31, until the end of Saturday, Jan. 1, no pyrotechnic objects of category F2 may be lit at the following locations and areas in Wiesbaden: on the Bowling Green; the area of the Kochbrunnenplatz and Kranzplatz; the Platz dr deutschen Einheit including the area of the Faulbrunnenplatz; the area of the Schlossplatz, the market square and the Dernsches Gelaende area; the Warmer Dam; the Reisingeranlagen, including the Herbert-Anlagen; the Kulturpark; the banks of the Rhein River in Biebrich; the banks of the Rhein River in Kastel. A violation of the general order can be subject to a fine of up to 25,000 euros in individual cases.



The complete general decree with all detailed regulations as well as the concrete limitations of the places and areas is also available under wiesbaden.de/coronavirus (press releases and regulations).