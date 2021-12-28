U.S. Indo-Pacific Command Hosts Mid-Joint Committee Meeting in the Republic of Palau

ASAN, Guam (Dec. 28, 2021) – U.S. Indo-Pacific Command (USINDOPACOM) senior military leaders hosted the mid-Joint Committee Meeting (JCM) in the Republic of Palau on Dec. 14-15, which featured the U.S. Ambassador to the Republic of Palau John Hennessy-Niland, Republic of Palau Vice President Jerrlyn Uduch Sengebau Senior, U.S. Department of State leadership, and federal agency representatives.



Joint Region Marianas Commander and U.S. Indo-Pacific Command’s senior military official for Palau Rear Adm. Benjamin Nicholson delivered opening remarks for the mid-JCM and highlighted the critical importance of JCMs as a component of the Compact of Free Association between the Republic of Palau and the U.S. Additionally, Adm. Nicholson reiterated the importance of the semi-annual meetings that facilitate open and honest dialogue on topics of mutual interest to Palau and the Department of Defense.



“The JCM process allows us to have discussions about defense agreements, to forge new partnerships, to expand relationships and friendships bound by trust--reaffirming our commitment to each other’s safety and well-being,” said Nicholson.



“We are fortunate to have shared values and a close bond of friendship with our likeminded partners in the region as we work together on issues and concerns toward our most fundamental and common needs: defense and security of Palau and the region,” said Nicholson. “This collaboration is critical to achieving our shared goal of economic prosperity, to preserving our common values, and to maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific.”



In addition to the JCM, Rear Adm. Nicholson met with Ambassador Hennessy-Niland, received briefings from several state and local officials, and toured significant areas germane to military operations, including the Civic Action Team’s (CAT) Camp Katuu located in Airai. Camp Katuu is overseen by the Navy’s 30th Naval Construction Regimen (30 NCR) based on Guam, with rotational operational responsibility now assigned to the U.S. Air Force.



“Our men and women in uniform of the Civic Action Team (CAT) have been performing amazing work in Palau for decades, and I am extremely proud of their achievements as they work alongside the people and government of Palau,” said Nicholson. “I am honored to have been able to visit with them during this trip and to recognize their dedication and sacrifices.”



Nicholson further expressed his gratitude on behalf of the United States to the nation of Palau for hosting U.S. Military training exercises, as he said these opportunities have strengthened the military’s mission capabilities and interoperability with allies and partners.



“I’d like to extend my gratitude for the outstanding and enduring partnership between our two nations. Without the support of Palau’s government and local community, we would not be able to fulfill our promise to protect and safeguard this country, a commitment that began when the U.S. came ashore on Peleliu during World War II,” added Nicholson.

