Photo Essay: Building destruction in 1600 block at Fort McCoy makes way for future construction

Workers use excavators to take down a building in the 1600 block of the cantonment area Dec. 15, 2021, at Fort McCoy, Wis. The work is to make way for more upcoming construction in 2022 where the first of three brigade headquarters buildings will be constructed. That construction will be managed by the Army Corps of Engineers. The work also aligns with the Fort McCoy Master Plan for construction, and more. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office)

Workers use excavators to take down a building in the 1600 block of the cantonment area Dec. 15, 2021, at Fort McCoy, Wis.



The work is to make way for more upcoming construction in 2022 where the first of three brigade headquarters buildings will be constructed.



That construction will be managed by the Army Corps of Engineers.



The work also aligns with the Fort McCoy Master Plan for construction, and more.



