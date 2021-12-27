New year of savings: Your commissary offers more opportunities to enjoy special January sales promotions

Courtesy Photo | Commissary shoppers who resolve to save more and eat healthier in 2022 can greatly...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Commissary shoppers who resolve to save more and eat healthier in 2022 can greatly help themselves by taking advantage of special in-store promotions and coupons, according to the Defense Commissary Agency’s director of sales. see less | View Image Page

FORT LEE, Va. – Commissary shoppers who resolve to save more and eat healthier in 2022 can greatly help themselves by taking advantage of special in-store promotions and coupons, according to the Defense Commissary Agency’s director of sales.



“As always, a new year is an opportunity to use your commissary benefit to better manage your budget and start incorporating healthier substitutes into your lifestyle,” said Bonita Moffett, DeCA’s director of sales. “Your commissary is here to help you plan those weekend football playoff parties and also save even more on Commissary Store Brands and all your favorite name-brand products.”



Your winter football parties can include a healthy twist: Try tacos with ground turkey, and white chicken chili – a recipe just as hearty and spicy as any meal you’d get in a restaurant. Also, check out the deli counter for meat and cheese platters as well as subs and hoagie platters, making it even easier to “kick off” Game Day.



And as you prepare your game-time menus, also check out the DeCA website for the latest coupon deals, contests and healthy recipes for ways to maximize their benefit. They should also check with their store for details or visit their store page on commissaries.com to verify what’s available.



Throughout January, DeCA’s industry partners – vendors, suppliers and brokers – are collaborating with commissaries to offer discounts beyond everyday savings. Overseas stores may have substituted events for certain promotional programs.



Customers are asked to check their local commissary for details on dates and times for the following promotions:



• Start the New Year off ‘GRRRRREAT’ with Tony the Tiger! Super sales on Frosted Flakes, Frosted Mini Wheats and Froot Loops regularly priced at $3.89, now offered at $1.50 from Jan 3-16. Purchase any of these popular Kellogg’s cereals with your favorite select regional milk.



• Start the day off right. Coffee and cereal are breakfast essentials. Kellogg’s Special K and Green Mountain Coffee are teaming up to give away a free box of Green Mountain K Cups with the purchase of three participating Special K cereals. To qualify: Buy three participating Special K cereals, take a picture of your receipt and upload to KFR.com within 14 days of purchase, and get a coupon for a free 12-count box of Green Mountain Coffee Roasters K-Cup Pods.



• Breakfast savings. Commissary Store Brands offer super savings on breakfast and brunch products: Freedom’s Choice Homestyle and Buttermilk Waffles, Country-Style and No-Pulp Orange Juice and Freedom’s Choice Honey. There are also significant savings on Commissary Store Brands: Freedom’s Choice, Full Circle organics, Wide Awake ready-to-drink coffee products, and Crav’n Flavor comfort foods. Check special pricing on the Commissary Sales Flyer on www.commissaries.com.



• Fueling your football playoffs. The watch parties continue every weekend for professional and college football in January. Customers will find in-store circular special deals on Coca-Cola products, Freedom’s Choice Popcorn and HomeBase disposable cups and plates. Also, in the freezer section there are specials on Crav’n Flavor Pizza Bites, Freedom’s Choice frozen chicken tenderloins, thighs and other cuts.



• The Nabisco Military Big Game Football Sweepstakes. This contest runs from Jan. 4 to Feb. 13 and is sponsored by Mondelez Global. This sweepstakes is offered to military patrons stateside only. Entries will be accepted by text and online. The grand prize winner will receive a $250 Commissary Gift Card and a $250 Exchange Gift Card. There will be eight first prize winners that will receive a $50 Commissary Gift Card and a $50 Exchange Gift Card. See sweepstakes details in your local stateside commissary.



• The Special Olympics. Procter & Gamble is offering their 42nd Annual “Special Olympics” promotion worldwide Jan. 3-30. P&G will distribute a BrandSAVER coupon booklet in major U.S. newspapers with over 37 coupons and 110 digital coupons located on the Rewards Card throughout the month, worth a combined savings of over $360. In addition to the coupon booklets being available, P&G will donate $75,000 to Special Olympics. Look for colorful Special Olympics displays in your local commissary promoting marked P&G products.



• “Warming Up America.” General Mills Progresso presents “Warming Up America,” their annual “souper” soup sale offering discounts and high-value coupons on Progresso soups in addition to premium giveaways in commissaries worldwide. The promotion runs Jan. 3-30. See details at your local commissary.



“The Defense Commissary Agency sends out New Year’s wishes to all of our military patrons to have a healthy, safe and prosperous 2022,” Moffett said. “Your commissary is always there for the military and their families year-round, providing the very best savings possible. Come home to savings and shop your commissary!”

