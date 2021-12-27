A good leader is a good follower, shared column

Story by: Sgt. Maj. Julio Linares

1st Mission Support Command G-3/5/7



Followership is the other side of leadership. If leadership is essential for performance and mission accomplishment, followership must have something to do with it.



Followership is the ability to take orders and direction well, get in line with the mission and the commander's intent, be part of a great team, and fulfill the duty as a soldier.



A good leader is a good follower. "Every Army leader is a subordinate to someone, so all leaders are also followers," Army Doctrine Publications 6-22, page 1-18.



The Army trains us to be leaders, yet we always have to be followers. Noble followers are well-balanced, physically fit, well-trained, and responsible soldiers capable of succeeding without leadership.



Great followers believe they can accomplish as much as leaders do primarily when assigned to appointed duties, special missions, or tasks.



They do their part as soldiers maintaining their strengths and improving their weaknesses to contribute to the organization.



Dr. John S. McCallum, author of Followership: The other side of leadership, said that followership problems manifest themselves in a poor work ethic, bad morale, distraction from goals, lost opportunities, and weak competitiveness.



"At the extreme, weak leadership and weak followership are two sides of the same coin, and the consequence is always the same: organizational confusion and poor performance," said McCallum.



The 1st Mission Support Command, U.S. Army Reserve-Puerto Rico, is composed of over 4,000 citizen-soldiers and would not be a successful organization without the great soldiers assigned to the command.

