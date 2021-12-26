Task Force Tripoli:

Supplying Solutions to Sensitive Subjects

By Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Malcolm Kelley

USS Tripoli Public Affairs





USS TRIPOLI – A Sailor’s training, toughness and resourcefulness can allow them to meet the challenges of keeping a warship afloat and operational. But discrimination and harassment, if not properly addressed, can break the resolve of even the most resolute Sailor.

Aboard amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli, under the guidance of Command Master Chief Matthew Logsdon, Task Force Tripoli addresses sensitive and difficult issues, such as racism, sexual harassment, and other forms of discrimination with the goal of creating a positive working environment to support a diverse group of competent and confident Sailors.

“This generation of United States Navy Sailor has been challenged like no other in modern history,” said Logsdon. “Sailors have to be diverse, inclusive, and innovative members of this organization to maintain the highest state of readiness in defending our nation’s interest.”

Task Force Tripoli is meant to able to address Sailor’s grievances and offer solutions. Its formation followed the Feb. 5, 2021 stand-down from the Secretary of Defense to address extremism in the United States military. Navy leadership established Task Force One Navy (TF1N) from the Culture of Excellence program to examine social issues and develop policies accordingly across the entire Navy. Task Force Tripoli is meant to be a command-level version of TF1N.

“Task Force Tripoli is a task force put together with different demographics, ages, sexual orientations, pay grades and ranks,” said Culinary Specialist 1st Class Jabrian Johnson. “It’s a group put together to give everyone a space to have uncomfortable conversations in a controlled space.”

Task Force Tripoli will be able to give a voice to Sailors who would otherwise not feel comfortable voicing their issues, Johnson said.

“There are a lot of things that happen within the Navy, within the Tripoli, that go unnoticed,” said Johnson. “The primary goal is not just for you to have complaints, but for us to have solutions for your complaint. What can we do to make things better?”

Senior Chief Yeoman Coby Turner, ship’s secretary aboard USS Tripoli, says Sailors should know that Task Force Tripoli is actively interested in addressing issues regarding discrimination in an open and productive manner.

“We hope to continue to get open and honest candor and feedback from Sailors, and to be able to take it, digest it, address it, and then send it up the chain of command,” said Turner. “Sailors will benefit from just knowing that someone’s not just concerned, but they have continued concerned and a means for resolution.”

Johnson describes Task Force Tripoli as an augmentation of the command climate survey, which gauges the overall attitude Sailors have towards the state of the command.

“Command climate surveys are often anonymous, whereas with Task Force Tripoli, you have a task force of people come together with a common goal,” said Johnson. “It does more than just handle complaints. It’s solution-based thinking.”

Task Force Tripoli will help senior leadership advice on how to improve their working relationships with their Sailors and to ensure their needs are being met, Turner said.

“It will help us go back to senior leaders and tell them where they’re messing up, and where they’re doing well, rather than wait once a year for the survey,” said Turner.

Logsdon considers the United States Navy’s level of diversity as a source of strength.

“Our vast mixture of age, gender, ethnicity, and sexual orientation has created the most powerful naval force in history,” said Logsdon. “There are always social problems to solve, and some are more complex than others. However, if we truly respect each other we can solve any issue in our path.”

USS Tripoli is the Navy’s newest America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. The ship is assigned to Amphibious Squadron 7.



For more information visit https://www.surfpac.navy.mil/lha7/.



