Jackson, Cornyn, Cruz introduce resolutions to commemorate Sheppard

SHEPPARD AIR FORCE BASE, Texas – A resolution was introduced in the nation’s capital recently to commemorate significant anniversaries at Sheppard AFB.



Thirteenth Congressional District Rep. Ronny Jackson (R-Texas) and Texas Sens. John Cornyn and Ted Cruz submitted the documents in their respective chambers – House Resolution 728 and Senate Resolution 424 – on Oct. 20, 2021. The resolutions recognize the dedication of the installation on Oct. 17, 1941, as well as the creation of the Euro-NATO Joint Jet Pilot Training program on Oct. 23, 1981.



“We are proud to be a part of the North Texas and Southwest Oklahoma communities,” said installation and 82nd Training Wing Commander Brig. Gen. Lyle Drew. “Training has been our core mission for 80 years, and we look forward to delivering combat capability for our Air Force, our nation and our partner nations for the next 80 years.”



Jackson said Sheppard has been “indispensable” to the nation’s defense as well as that of the alliance.



“Sheppard’s history of molding exceptional Airmen is evident as the 82nd Training Wing and the 80th Flying Training Wing are among the best in the military,” he said. “I am proud to join Senators Cornyn and Cruz in recognizing the dedication and commitment that produced 80 years of excellence at Sheppard. I have no doubt that the future is bright for those who will train at Sheppard in the years to come.”



Cornyn also lauded the achievements and longevity of the installation.



“For 80 years, Sheppard Air Force Base has developed and implemented a top-caliber training program which has equipped generations of American servicemembers,” he said. “The partnership with our international allies to host the Euro-NATO Joint Jet Pilot Training Program since 1981 further exemplifies the commitment to our national security. Today, we recognize and commend Sheppard AFB for decades of service and look forward to the continued commitment to excellence.”



Cruz said he was honored to join his colleagues in this collective sentiment of appreciation.



“This resolution rightfully honors the impact of Sheppard AFB and its one-of-a-kind flight training program on the Wichita Falls community, the United States, and on our NATO allies across the globe,” he said. “This base has played a crucial role in training American and international airmen and highlights the Lone Star State’s long history of exceptional military service to this great nation.”

