Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Former wing commanders share perspectives of 9/11 for 20th Anniversary

    Former wing commanders recall events of 9/11

    Photo By Michelle Martin | Maj. Gen. Michael Collings (ret.), former 82nd Training Wing commander, visits an...... read more read more

    SHEPPARD AFB, TX, UNITED STATES

    09.08.2021

    Story by John Ingle 

    82nd Training Wing Public Affairs

    SHEPPARD AIR FORCE BASE, Texas – Dec. 7, 1941.

    Nov. 22, 1963.

    July 20, 1969.

    Dates that, for many, need little explanation as to their importance. Pearl Harbor. President John F. Kennedy’s assassination. The lunar landing. They all, in some way, changed or shaped the course of a nation – of the world.

    Sept. 11, 2001, became such a date when terrorists hijacked four commercial airliners and did the unthinkable – attacked the United States. It’s rare to find someone who doesn’t recall where they were; what they were doing; who they were with.

    The day was unimaginable. Today, 20 years after those events, Sept. 11, 2001, is unforgettable.

    To commemorate the 20th Anniversary of 9/11, the commanders of the 82nd Training Wing and 80th Flying Training Wing returned to Sheppard for a special video project. Retired Maj. Gen. Michael Collings, 82nd TRW commander from July 2001 to February 2002, and retired Lt. Gen. Ralph Jodice II, 80th FTW commander from July 2001 to August 2003, shared their memories and experiences of the day that shook and united a country.

    Imagine that day. Thousands of Airmen-in-Training in classrooms. Thirteen NATO partners participating in the world’s only internationally manned and operated undergraduate pilot training program. Thousands of permanent party military, civilian and contract personnel on the installation, not to mention hundreds of dependents, retirees and other beneficiaries that visit the base daily; or blissful students scurrying about the halls of Sheppard Elementary School.

    The installation’s response came down to the leadership in place. Join us as we share this intimate perspective of 9/11 through Collings and Jodice, both who were also overcoming the depths of emotion and anger just as their fellow Americans were.

    On Sept. 10, 2021, the full-length video can be viewed on the Sheppard AFB Facebook page, and a unique Instagram tribute to 9/11 will take viewers through events of that day in a magazine-style format.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 09.08.2021
    Date Posted: 12.25.2021 17:00
    Story ID: 411895
    Location: SHEPPARD AFB, TX, US
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Former wing commanders share perspectives of 9/11 for 20th Anniversary, by John Ingle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Former wing commanders recall events of 9/11
    Former wing commanders recall events of 9/11
    Former wing commanders recall events of 9/11

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    9/11
    Sheppard Air Force Base
    20th Anniversary
    terror attacks
    82nd Training Wing
    80th Flying Training Wing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT