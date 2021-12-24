USS Milwaukee Remains in Port as Sailors Test Positive COVID-19

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. 4TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    12.24.2021

    Story by Cmdr. Katherine L Meadows 

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    Naval Station Guantanamo Bay- USS Milwaukee (LCS 5) a Freedom variant littoral combat ship, remains in port as a result of a portion of the crew testing positive for COVID-19.

    The crew is 100% immunized and all COVID-19 positive Sailors are isolated onboard and away from crew members. A portion of those infected have exhibited mild symptoms. The vaccine continues to demonstrate effectiveness against serious illness.

    The specific COVID variant has yet to be determined and all CDC guidelines are being followed to include contact tracing and testing protocols.

    The ship is following an aggressive mitigation strategy in accordance with Navy and CDC guidelines.

    The Milwaukee departed on Dec. 15. for its regularly scheduled deployment to the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations. The ship is currently in port Naval Station Guantanamo Bay for a scheduled port visit.

    Southcom
    US Navy
    COVID

