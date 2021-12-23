LRIP and FRP contracts awarded for the Integrated Battle Command System

REDSTONE ARSENAL, Ala. – On Dec. 23, the U.S. Army’s Integrated Fires Mission Command Project Office awarded a competitive, best-value contract for the Low Rate Initial Production and Full Rate Production of the Integrated Battle Command System over the next five years. This award represents the first significant competition for this major defense acquisition program since the 2009 award of the engineering and manufacturing development contract.

IBCS is a keystone Army Futures Command program that will provide a decisive battlefield advantage through weapon and sensor integration and a common mission-command system across all domains, delivering an integrated fires capability to the warfighter while improving battle space awareness, decision timing and protection against threats in complex integrated attack scenarios. Under the terms of this contract, Northrop Grumman will deliver up to 160 systems to support the modernization of air and missile defense for the U.S. Army and foreign partners. Following an FRP decision in fiscal year 2023, the contract will enable the program to seamlessly ramp up production to meet Army fielding priorities.

The Integrated Fires Mission Command, under the U.S. Army Program Executive Office Missiles and Space, provides common integrated fire control across all Army air and missile defense echelons. Its mission is to develop, test, acquire, field and sustain integrated fires capabilities to support the warfighter through weapon and sensor integration and a common mission-command system across all domains in order to provide a decisive battlefield advantage.

