By MaryTherese Griffin



'Twas the Night before Christmas in ARCP

Stories of triumph and valor that you must reread.



This year was a busy one what a fabulous thrill

You can find all these stories at ARCP.army.mil



January gave Soldiers a new start to heal While February

showed cycling moves some attacked with zeal!



We "March-ed” our way through the Army Trials, the virtual kind

Thanks, COVID 19, but we didn’t mind!



April lauded a Captain going from Soldier to C-O-O

She recovered in an SRU, now watch her go!



“Recover and Overcome” is our motto true

Helping Soldiers get better it’s what we do.



So back to the calendar where you can see,

this year of progress from the ARCP.



"May" we shout out our efforts over the last year?

The Surgeon General sure did knowing our dedication was clear.



Fueling Warriors in June helped get Summer underway,

While music programs in July helped recovering Soldiers learn how to play.



An entrepreneur in August we learned had hope,

This Soldier battling cancer created a soap!



September should’ve been Warrior Games, but this date was thrown out

Oh it’s going to happen, without a doubt!



October Shared an injured Soldier who remembered when

He came to Fort Carson SRU and learned to walk again!



Then Warrior Care Month November showed how Soldiers move on

And here's to December reflecting a year that has gone.



The honor's all ours, helping wounded warriors land

Back on their feet from situations unplanned.



To our Soldiers everywhere we want to say

Merry Christmas to all and God bless the USA.

