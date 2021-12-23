Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    'Twas the Night before Christmas in ARCP

    'Twas the Night before Christmas in ARCP

    The Army Recovery Care Program recalls this year's season of recovery.

    UNITED STATES

    12.23.2021

    Courtesy Story

    Army Recovery Care Program

    By MaryTherese Griffin

    'Twas the Night before Christmas in ARCP
    Stories of triumph and valor that you must reread.

    This year was a busy one what a fabulous thrill
    You can find all these stories at ARCP.army.mil

    January gave Soldiers a new start to heal While February
    showed cycling moves some attacked with zeal!

    We "March-ed” our way through the Army Trials, the virtual kind
    Thanks, COVID 19, but we didn’t mind!

    April lauded a Captain going from Soldier to C-O-O
    She recovered in an SRU, now watch her go!

    “Recover and Overcome” is our motto true
    Helping Soldiers get better it’s what we do.

    So back to the calendar where you can see,
    this year of progress from the ARCP.

    "May" we shout out our efforts over the last year?
    The Surgeon General sure did knowing our dedication was clear.

    Fueling Warriors in June helped get Summer underway,
    While music programs in July helped recovering Soldiers learn how to play.

    An entrepreneur in August we learned had hope,
    This Soldier battling cancer created a soap!

    September should’ve been Warrior Games, but this date was thrown out
    Oh it’s going to happen, without a doubt!

    October Shared an injured Soldier who remembered when
    He came to Fort Carson SRU and learned to walk again!

    Then Warrior Care Month November showed how Soldiers move on
    And here's to December reflecting a year that has gone.

    The honor's all ours, helping wounded warriors land
    Back on their feet from situations unplanned.

    To our Soldiers everywhere we want to say
    Merry Christmas to all and God bless the USA.

    12.23.2021
    Date Posted: 12.23.2021 15:51
    'Twas the Night before Christmas in ARCP

    Christmas
    Army Medicine
    Adaptive Reconditioning
    Army Recovery Care Program
    Soldier Recovery Unit

