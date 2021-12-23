Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group Ships Conducts Interoperability with the Tunisian Navy

MEDITERRANEAN SEA – USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), ships from Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 8 and the Tunisian Navy vessels Hannon (612) and Tunis (502) conducted multiple tactical operations to enhance maritime security and increase interoperability between the two navies, December 20-21, 2021.



“One of the main objectives our strike group had when we entered the region was to strengthen our commitment to our partners and allies through enhanced cooperation and training,” said Rear Adm. Curt Renshaw, commander Carrier Strike Group 8. “By training with Tunisia, we are able to help continue the fight against illegal and illicit threats in the coastal region – a threat we both seek to diminish.”



The two navies executed a visit board search and seizure (VBSS) exercise, simulated air defense exercises, tactical maneuvering exercises, and a live fire exercise on the Ben Ghilouf Range.



During the interoperability exercises three members from the Tunisian Ministry of Defense visited USS Harry S. Truman for a key leader engagement to meet with U.S. Navy leadership and learn more about the carrier strike group.



The Tunisian Ministry of National Defense noted that: "This exercise, NADHOR 21-11, is part of a bilateral naval exercise series with our US counterparts. It embodies the strong will of the two nations to emphasize our cooperation and to further bolster interoperability. We are particularly pleased to have conducted the first ever bilateral naval exercise with a U.S. Navy aircraft carrier. We always look forward to train with the U.S. Navy as it provides us the opportunity to hone our capabilities and continue our enduring maritime relationship."



Recently, the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS The Sullivans (DDG 68) and Tunisian Navy Offshore Patrol Vessels TNS Jugurtha (P610) and TNS Carthage (P503), conducted multiple tactical operations together, visit board, search and seizure exercise, search and rescue integrated training to enhance maritime security and increase interoperability between the two navies.



Conducting high level training with our Tunisian partners proves our commitment to developing both nations' ability to conduct maritime security operations in the Mediterranean, further enhancing cooperation between U.S. and Tunisian forces in support of shared security goals.



The strike group is conducting a routine deployment to U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations to work alongside allied and partner maritime forces, focusing on theater security cooperation efforts, which help to further regional stability.



Elements of the strike group, include the staff of CSG 8; flagship USS Harry S. Truman , commanded by CAPT Gavin Duff; the nine squadrons of Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 1, commanded by CAPT Patrick Hourigan; the staff and guided-missile destroyers of Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 28 commanded by CAPT Todd Zenner which include, USS Bainbridge (DDG 96), USS Cole (DDG 67), USS Gravely (DDG 107), and USS Jason Dunham (DDG 109); the Royal Norwegian Navy’s Fridtjof-Nansen class frigate HNoMS Fridtjof Nansen (F310) deployed as part of the Cooperative Deployment Program;. and the Ticonderoga-class cruiser USS San Jacinto (CG 56, commanded by CAPT Christopher Marvin.



U.S. Sixth Fleet, headquartered in Naples, Italy, conducts the full spectrum of joint and naval operations, often in concert with allied and interagency partners, in order to advance U.S. national interests and security and stability in Europe and Africa.



