31st MEU Hosts Toy Drive for Okinawan Children

31st MEU MARINES SPREAD HOLIDAY CHEER

CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JAPAN – Over the month of December 2021, Marines and Sailors with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) and Combat Logistics Battalion (CLB) 31 organized a Christmas toy drive and donated presents, to be delivered to the Nagomi Home for Children.

The units volunteered to give gifts to over 30 children with the intention of spreading the holiday spirit to the local community.

Camp Hansen has been donating to the Nagomi Nursing Home for Children at various times for more than 10 years. This year, Marines and Sailors from the 31st MEU and CLB-31 were given the opportunity to sponsor more than 30 children. None of this, however, would have been possible without the help of Mr. Takayuki Kayo, the Community Relations Specialist for Camp Hansen.

“We host this toy drive every year,” said Mr. Kayo. “This time, fortunately, Marines and Sailors with the 31st MEU approached me and offered to host the drive for this year.”

Mr. Kayo coordinated the event with the help of U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Leah Henning, Staff Sgt. Rochae Petgrave, and U.S. Navy Religious Program (RP) Specialists Pablo Lopez and Ezekiel Fernandez.

“It’s my privilege to be the liaison between the local community and the Marine Corps,” said Takayuki. “I know the Marines care and that they want to do something positive for the local communities. It’s an honor for me to just be able to help them facilitate.”

“We all wanted to do something nice for them. I think it’s great that we are not just here to do a job, but to have a chance to build a relationship with the Okinawan people,” said Sgt. Henning. “Overall, our hope is to provide a positive holiday experience for the kids.”

The children’s home typically hosts a day where the volunteers can meet with their sponsored children, provide the gifts personally, and build relationships with the staff members. The gifts were to be delivered to the children’s home in Nago last Sunday, but the event was postponed due to health concerns.

“Unfortunately, because of the new COVID variant, we weren’t able to go see the kids,” said RP Third Class Lopez. “They will still get the toys, which in the end is all that matters.”

The toy drive is one of several community events with local organizations that have recently been held around the island, which provide ways for the Marines and Sailors to give back to the local communities and their residents.

-30-

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 12.23.2021 Date Posted: 12.23.2021 05:06 Story ID: 411842 Location: OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 31st MEU Hosts Toy Drive for Okinawan Children, by LCpl Cesar Alarcon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.