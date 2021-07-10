Soldiers Build Teamwork Through Paintball, ATV Riding

RCC-K, 19th ESC G6, and 169th Signal Company conduct team building exercise in Area IV, South Korea





By the RCC-K Internal Services Branch and Capt. Kevin Kirk, 311th Signal Command (Theater)



Gyeongju, South Korea: To build camaraderie and strengthen teamwork, RCC-K, 19th ESC G6, and 169th Signal Company undertook a paintball and all-terrain vehicle trip when they visited MWR’s Warrior Adventure Quest (WAQ) on October 7, 2021.



“WAQ is a leader-led tool that emphasizes teamwork, unit cohesion, and enhancing readiness”, according to Lt. Col. Robertrel Sachi, director of Regional Cyber Center-Korea.



Soldiers practiced basic Soldier drills and strengthened trust in one another while playing paintball.

“In my first round, I rushed then I got shot. During the second round, I controlled my adrenaline and became more tactical”, said private first-class Kilmer of 19th ESC G6.



Soldiers were initially skeptical of coming outside by doing something different, but they later expressed that they made the right choice. Corporal Kreuch from RCC-K said, “at first, I did not want to come, but I am glad that I did”. “This is a blast!”, said Major Groen. “I love my job, but this beats sitting around the office any day”



After the paintball and ATV activities, soldiers had the chance to reflect on the day before they returned to Camp Walker. “Thanks to WAQ, I had the chance to interact with people that I normally don’t”, explained Staff Sergeant Marin, 169th Signal Company. Sergeant Ornelas said, “I learned to manage risk while riding the ATV. I learned that the faster I went, the greater the injury could be.” “During the paintball battle”, said Staff Sergeant Al-Nawasreh, “we got shot, but we got back up and moved on. We learned not to quit.”



“This is my third time utilizing WAQ in my career as a team building tool because I fully believe as General McArthur said ‘upon the fields of friendly strife are sown the seeds that, upon other fields, on other days will bear the fruits of victory’,” said Sachi.

