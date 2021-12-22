NAVFAC Commander Delivers Holiday Message

Rear Adm. John Korka, commander Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command/chief of Civil Engineers, delivers holiday greetings from Hawaii as he leads the NAVFAC engineering team in supporting operations to restore safe drinking water to Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam.
Date Taken:
|12.22.2021
Date Posted:
|12.22.2021 15:48
Story ID:
|411806
Location:
|JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US
