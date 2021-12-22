Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NAVFAC Commander Delivers Holiday Message

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, UNITED STATES

    12.22.2021

    Story by Anthony Cooper 

    Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command HQ

    Rear Adm. John Korka, commander Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command/chief of Civil Engineers, delivers holiday greetings from Hawaii as he leads the NAVFAC engineering team in supporting operations to restore safe drinking water to Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam.

