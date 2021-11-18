Kentucky Guardsmen talk with cub scouts

Courtesy Photo | Kentucky Army National Guard Spc. Neaves, a Fire Control Specialist with Headquarters...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Kentucky Army National Guard Spc. Neaves, a Fire Control Specialist with Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, 138th Fires Brigade, 75th Troop Command of the Kentucky Army National Guard displays a Humvee for local Scouts at a military appreciation night on November 18, 2021 in Lexington, Ky. (Photo by U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Paul Glover) see less | View Image Page

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Two Cub Scout Packs from Lexington, Ky., gathered to learn a little bit about the military from local Soldiers Nov. 18, 2021.



Two Kentucky Army National Guard Soldiers belonging to Headquarters and Headquarters Battery, 138th Field Artillery Brigade, along with four Cadets from the University of Kentucky’s Reserve Officer Training Corps’ ‘Kentucky Rangers’ spent time demonstrating military equipment. At the event Soldiers showcased the iconic military Humvee and taught the Scouts how to fold and care for the American flag.



According to Scout Cub Master Ted Murphy, “The goal for this evening was really to introduce the Scouts to the service members and to make sure they understand what it means to provide service to your country.”



“As part of their Scouting program, we also want them to learn about how to properly care for the flag, to have respect for the flag, and also how to fold the flag,” Murphy continued. “Also, what it means as a member of the military to be able to serve the country and experience some of the equipment that they would interact with.”



Spc. Preston Maxwell, a fire control specialist with the 138th FAB, taught the cub scouts about the American flag. “I just want to help these scouts to be able to fold a flag for any type of ceremonies that they have,” he explained as his reason for volunteering for the mission.



“There was one Scout that came up to me and said he likes doing this type of stuff because the flag represents him,” Maxwell recalled. “And, I just thought that was a good thing that they should be able to have and go forth with.”



“This has been an excellent night,” Murphy said at the end of the Cub Scout meeting. “We’ve been really excited to hold this event again after a break last year, and we really appreciate all the work from the Guardsmen that’s gone into making this night happen.”