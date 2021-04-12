2021 Children's Holiday Party at Hancock Field

Hancock Field Air National Guard Base, Syracuse, NY – It’s that time of year for cheer and laughter at Hancock Field. The 174th Attack Wing hosted its yearly Children’s Holiday Party.



“It’s not limited to just family members in DEERS. It’s open to grandchildren, nieces and nephews we include tenant units such as the 491st, 274th and the 224th. It’s our whole family,” Bice said.



Six tables were set up providing an assortment of crafts for the children to play. Some of the activities consisted of ornaments for the tree and hand prints of your child. Snacks were provided for the children.



“There are a couple of annual things we always do reindeer dust and grinch dust. The Grinch stays away and Santa makes sure he can see your house. The kids look forward to that,” Mrs. Kelly Bice, Airman Family Readiness Manager, said.



Santa arrived in a fire truck, handed out gifts and took pictures with the kids. The Grinch also showed up.



“We have been going to the Holiday party for the past five years and our kids were excited to go this year, Col. Thomas Burke, 174th Operations Group commander. “The kids enjoy coming out to the base and all the activities. Santa arriving on the firetruck is the highlight for them.”



“The base has been doing this event fifteen plus years. It’s important to do at least two events a year for the kids. In July we do our youth event and December is the holiday event,” Bice said.



Family Readiness is on everyone’s checklist while in-processing and out -processing at the base. They welcome them and provide important services on base and off base. Services include important phone numbers, commination process and how to get information, how to get a power of attorney and many other crucial information for the member.



The Family Readiness office is also the support system for family members.



“We want to make sure everyone has the right information such as do they have their service members orders, do they know who to call if there is a problem and many other questions. We want to equip them to make sure they are successful,” Bice said.

