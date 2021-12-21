During the month of December, packages from across the globe travel, bound for beneath a Christmas tree. Without the work of postal workers, these packages would never reach their destination. With gift giving a much important part of not only Christmas, but many traditions, it’s essential packages are delivered swiftly. For Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Cherry Point, this responsibility falls to Postal Affairs and its Marines.

Some may claim it a Christmas miracle, or perhaps the work of Santa’s elves that brought their gifts to them. What it really is however are Cherry Point’s postal clerks working their gumdrop buttons off.

While a lot of jobs may slow down during the holiday season, this is certainly not true for MCAS Cherry Point’s Postal Affairs, in fact it’s the busiest part of the year for them.

As an extension of the United States Postal Service (USPS), Postal provides Marines, their family members, and other authorized users mail services both here and around the world.

The Postal Affairs office receives and carefully sorts all of the incoming mail, ensuring everything is correctly labeled and distributed to the mail clerks who run their respective unit’s mail room. Often an overlooked process, without the quick work of Postal and its Marines, hundreds of packages would go undelivered, gifts not given.

This year when exchanging gifts with friends and family, give thanks to the clerks and their diligent work that got your gifts to you.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 12.21.2021 Date Posted: 12.22.2021 13:56 Story ID: 411790 Location: MCAS CHERRY POINT, NC, US Web Views: 10 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Santa's True Helpers, by LCpl Jacob Bertram, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.