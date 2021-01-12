NAVSUP FLC Norfolk Supports Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group Deployment

Earlier this month the USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) along with its Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 8, went underway fully stocked, thanks in large part to the efforts of the NAVSUP FLC Norfolk Logistics Support Center (LSC).

The USS Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group ships’ supply departments had spent the previous several weeks working with their logistics support representatives (LSRs) and stores web operators planning for receipt of the supplies they needed, when they needed it.

During the month of November, the LSC coordinated with various shore support partners and vendors to meet the strike group’s deployment schedule. The team coordinated the delivery of over 2,200 pallets of provisions and general cargo, while coordinating a clean sweep of warehouses, and assisting in the disposition and offload of excess material.

According to Stores Web Operator Lisa Mueller, deliveries included 39,000 cases of various cold, frozen, dried foods, fresh fruits and vegetables, dairy and bread products valued at $2.6 million.

LSRs and stores web operators are assigned ships, making it easier for them to give specialized support based on their experience with members of a ship’s supply team.

“Communication is really the most important factor, because you need to be on the same page with the ship to support their needs,” said Logistics Support Representative Jason Bly who works with Truman. “I enjoy my work a lot and building those relationships makes for a great rapport that makes the job easier.”

Even though LSRs are assigned to certain ships, the entire team pitches in when it’s time to get a ship or group of ships ready to deploy. But according to LSR Supervisor Bert Winn, “members of the ships’ supply departments come to the LSC looking for ‘their’ LSR.”

Winn added that getting supplies delivered in the days leading up to a deployment is a balancing act. Speed is key, but LSRs must be careful not to overwhelm the ship’s force with too much at once, particularly in the days leading up to the ship getting underway when a large portion of the crew is on leave.

“It’s all about knowing your ship,” Winn said.

The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group includes USS San Jacinto (CG 56), USS Bainbridge (DDG 96), USS Cole (DDG 67), USS Gravely (DDG 107), and USS Jason Dunham (DDG 109).

