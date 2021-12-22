Dover AFB delivers humanitarian aid to JB Pearl Harbor-Hickam

Photo By Senior Airman Faith Schaefer | Senior Airman Bailey Doolittle, 436th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron flying crew chief,...... read more read more Photo By Senior Airman Faith Schaefer | Senior Airman Bailey Doolittle, 436th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron flying crew chief, checks maintenance records on a C-5M Super Galaxy before takeoff at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Dec. 17, 2021. The 9th Airlift Squadron delivered supplies to aid the Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam (JBPHH), Hawaii water quality recovery, a joint U.S. military initiative working closely with the State of Hawaii, Department of Health, Honolulu Board of Water Supply, U.S. government and independent organizations to restore a safe water delivery system to JBPHH military housing communities through testing, treatment, and repair. For detailed information, including available resources and locations, and news, go to www.navy.mil/jointbasewater. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Faith Schaefer) see less | View Image Page

DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, Del. – Airmen from the 9th Airlift Squadron (AS) delivered water filtration systems and bottled water aboard a C-5M Super Galaxy to Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam (JBPHH), Hawaii, in support of water quality recovery efforts.



The recovery is a joint U.S. military initiative working closely with the State of Hawaii, Department of Health, Honolulu Board of Water Supply, U.S. government, and independent organizations to restore a safe water delivery system to JBPHH military housing communities through testing, treatment, and repair.



“Our paramount obligation is to protect the health and well-being of all of the people,” said Adm. Samuel Paparo, U.S. Pacific Fleet commander, in a statement to Hawaii State Legislature, Dec. 11. “In order to achieve this, the Navy’s number one priority is to remediate the water system by eliminating the source of contaminants to ensure the safety of the water supply to families.”



To meet this priority, 9th AS aircrew picked up the cargo from Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, before transport to Hawaii.



“I’m extremely proud of the efforts of Team Dover Airmen in providing much-needed assistance to our brothers and sisters,” said Col. Shanon Anderson, 436th Airlift Wing vice commander. “Along with our partners from Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, this team exemplifies Air Mobility Command’s capability to rapidly deliver aid, anytime, anywhere.”



The supplies will aid more than 3,000 families return to normal life with a reliable water source.



“Nothing is more important to me or to this Department than the health, safety and well-being of our people and their families, as well as that of residents living near our installations,” said Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III. “We take this very seriously. I am personally monitoring our progress and our mitigation efforts. We will solve this problem, and we will do so safely, expeditiously and transparently.”