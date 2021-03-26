Kindergartners “design” dream Cape Cod Canal bridges

Courtesy Photo | Fourth Bridge drawn by a student at Apple Orchard School in Brookline, Massachusetts.... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Fourth Bridge drawn by a student at Apple Orchard School in Brookline, Massachusetts. see less | View Image Page

Heather Cedrone is a kindergarten teacher at the Apple Orchard School in Brookline, Massachusetts. When she heard that the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, New England District (USACE) and the commonwealth of Massachusetts decided the 86-year-old Cape Cod Canal bridges needed to be replaced, she talked to her students about it.

Cedrone’s class had ideas on what should be included as features on the new bridges. Big ideas. So big, Cedrone asked them to draw their ideal Cape Cod Canal bridge. The class went straight to work, each one designing the “perfect” bridge. Their creative designs included a unicorn bridge, two dinosaur bridges and a magical bridge. Most of the ten designs included access for people, bikes and animals as well as vehicles. But the mini engineers added special touches to make their designs over the top.



For example, one design included room for a Post Office building. Another forward thinker compensated for possible tornados in his design and included a racetrack. Once the young designers finished their drawings, Cedrone sent them to Col. John Atilano II, New England District Commander on March 26. He was so delighted with the drawings, he sent a letter to the class thanking them for their wonderful ideas. The colonel made sure he addressed each bridge design and how each of them would make a special addition to the Cape Cod landscape.



“Ellie’s unicorn bridge will be the most colorful and unique bridge,” he wrote. “Lonam’s dinosaur bridge will certainly be the toughest bridge in the world.”



The District Commander hoped that the children would see the new bridges being built and that they might even see some of their ideas incorporated.



“I can see that there are many future engineers and scientists in this group,” he wrote. “Keep up the hard work and I hope you stay interested in science and engineering!”