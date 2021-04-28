New England District team participate in 'Denim Day'

Team members from all over New England District took part in supporting survivors of sexual violence on National Denim Day, April 28, by wearing jeans. Col. John Atilano II, New England District Commander, urged his team to participate in the event which began in 1992 as a protest against the Italian Supreme Court's decision to overturn a rape conviction.



According to the nonprofit group, Peace Over Violence, National Denim Day started in Italy back in 1992 when an 18-year-old woman was raped by her 45-year-old driving instructor. According to the organization, the woman reported the rape and the man was arrested and convicted.

Years later, the man appealed the conviction saying that it was not rape at all, but consensual sex.



Unbelievably, the Italian Supreme Court overturned the conviction and the perpetrator was released. The Court argued that because the victim was wearing very tight jeans, she had to help him remove them, and by removing the jeans it was not rape but consensual sex. This became known throughout Italy as the “jeans alibi.”



The following day, the women in the Italian Parliament came to work wearing jeans in solidarity with the victim. Denim Day is a campaign sponsored by Peace Over Violence to bring awareness to victim blaming and destructive myths that surround sexual violence.



Col. Atilano urged the New England District team not to let the day go by without making a statement.



“Nobody should fear being sexually assaulted or harassed because of what they are wearing,” he said. “I stand with, and support, survivors of sexual assault and I will be wearing jeans on April 28. I ask that you join me in making a social statement with a fashion statement and wear jeans as a means of protest against the misconceptions that surround sexual violence.”



The District Commander told Park Rangers who wanted to participate could do so by wearing jeans with their uniform top. He suggested that those who took part in Denim Day to take pictures and send them to the EEO Manager and Public Affairs so they could be posted on social media. The Denim Day Facebook posts reached 2,900 followers. Team members both working remotely and working in the field took part in the effort. Those who wanted to show support but did not want the photo published, sent pictures privately.



In addition to Denim Day, April was Sexual Assault Awareness Month. There are many resources available to survivors of sexual assault:

In Massachusetts:



• The Center for Hope and Healing: 1-800-542-5212 (Lowell)

• Voices Against Violence: 1-800-593-1125 (Framingham)

• Boston Area Rape Crisis Center: 1-800-841-8371. (Boston)

• A resource list of rape crisis centers across MA: https://www.mass.gov/service-details/rape-crisis-centers

• https://mass211.org/resources/sexual-assault-resources/. Trained advocates are there to help you, offer support and connect you with resources, and respect your decisions.

In New Hampshire:

• New Hampshire Coalition against domestic and Sexual Violence - https://www.nhcadsv.org/member-programs.html

• 24 hour hotline – 1-866-644-3574

• New Hampshire Domestic and Sexual Violence Crisis Center Catchment Areas

- https://www.nhcadsv.org/uploads/1/0/7/5/107511883/catchment_map_december_2016.pdf

• Bridges Domestic and Sexual Violence Support - https://www.bridgesnh.org/

In Rhode Island:

• 24-hour hotline - 1-800-494-8100

• Day One - https://www.dayoneri.org/

• HelpRi.com - https://www.helplineri.com/sexual-assault

In Connecticut:

• Connecticut Hotlines and Services - https://portal.ct.gov/OPM/CJ-Adult/Program-Victim/CT-Hotlines-and-Services

• Connecticut Alliance to End Sexual Violence - https://endsexualviolencect.org/

• 24 hour hotline – 1-888-999-5545

In Vermont:

• Vermont Commission on Women - https://women.vermont.gov/Violence

• Sexual Violence Hotline - 1-800- 489-7273

• Vermont 2-1-1- Resource Directory

- https://www.navigateresources.net/211Vermont/MatchList.aspx?c05778;Whiting;31057;;N;0;0;Mental%20Health%20Care%20and%20Counseling;Outpatient%20Mental%20Health%20Care;302;Sexual%20Assault%20Hotlines~

In Maine:

• Maine Sexual Assault Support Centers - https://www.mecasa.org/maine-sexual-assault-support-centers.html

• 24 hour hotline – 1-800-871-7741

• Counseling and Mental Health Services - https://www.mccs.me.edu/wp-content/uploads/Sexual-Assault-Support-Services-and-Resources.pdf

In addition to all of these local resources, is the national hotline that can be found here: https://www.rainn.org/resources as well as our own U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Employee Assistance Program - https://magellanascend.com/?ccid=hpZiwITni/VKNrZqvUQNB5D4V7teqd8YQojjPgga8Zk%3D

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 04.28.2021 Date Posted: 12.22.2021 10:56 Story ID: 411759 Location: BOSTON, MA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, New England District team participate in 'Denim Day', by AnnMarie Harvie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.