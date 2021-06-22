Three new cranes completed their two-month voyage from China to the Conley Terminal in Boston, Massachusetts, June 22.

The new cranes, acquired by the Massachusetts Port Authority (Massport), are part of the Boston Harbor deepening project. They will be commissioned for use in September and will allow larger vessels to call on Boston.

Work on the $340 million project that the New England District is undertaking includes deepening of the Broad Sound North Channel to -51 feet mean lower low water (MLLW), the deepening of the Main Ship Channel (MSC), President Roads Anchorage and lower Reserved Channel to -47 feet MLLW, the deepening of the MSC that services the Massport Marine Terminal to -45 feet MLLW, the deepening of the Mystic Channel that services the Medford Street terminal to -40 feet MLLW and deepening of the Chelsea River Channel to -40 feet MLLW.

About 11.7 million cubic yards of ordinary material and 200-500 thousand cubic yards of weathered rock will need to be removed to deepen these channels

The first contract, maintenance dredging of the inner harbor and construction of a Confined Aquatic Disposal cell, was completed in December of 2017. The current and second contract, deepening of the main ship channels, began in July 2018 and was complete in November 2020.

The third and final contract, removing rock through drilling, blasting and dredging, began in June 2021 and is approximately 48 percent complete. Once the entire project is complete, the Port of Boston will be “big ship ready.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.22.2021 Date Posted: 12.22.2021 10:47 Story ID: 411757 Location: BOSTON, MA, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Massport, Boston Harbor project has landmark day, by AnnMarie Harvie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.