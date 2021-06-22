Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Massport, Boston Harbor project has landmark day

    Massport Cranes Arrive from China

    Photo By AnnMarie Harvie | Three new cranes arrive at Massport after a two month voyage from China.... read more read more

    BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES

    06.22.2021

    Story by AnnMarie Harvie 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers North Atlantic Division

    Three new cranes completed their two-month voyage from China to the Conley Terminal in Boston, Massachusetts, June 22.
    The new cranes, acquired by the Massachusetts Port Authority (Massport), are part of the Boston Harbor deepening project. They will be commissioned for use in September and will allow larger vessels to call on Boston.
    Work on the $340 million project that the New England District is undertaking includes deepening of the Broad Sound North Channel to -51 feet mean lower low water (MLLW), the deepening of the Main Ship Channel (MSC), President Roads Anchorage and lower Reserved Channel to -47 feet MLLW, the deepening of the MSC that services the Massport Marine Terminal to -45 feet MLLW, the deepening of the Mystic Channel that services the Medford Street terminal to -40 feet MLLW and deepening of the Chelsea River Channel to -40 feet MLLW.
    About 11.7 million cubic yards of ordinary material and 200-500 thousand cubic yards of weathered rock will need to be removed to deepen these channels
    The first contract, maintenance dredging of the inner harbor and construction of a Confined Aquatic Disposal cell, was completed in December of 2017. The current and second contract, deepening of the main ship channels, began in July 2018 and was complete in November 2020.
    The third and final contract, removing rock through drilling, blasting and dredging, began in June 2021 and is approximately 48 percent complete. Once the entire project is complete, the Port of Boston will be “big ship ready.”

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 06.22.2021
    Date Posted: 12.22.2021 10:47
    Story ID: 411757
    Location: BOSTON, MA, US 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Massport, Boston Harbor project has landmark day, by AnnMarie Harvie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Massport Cranes Arrive from China

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    navigation
    USACE
    Massachusetts
    dredging
    cranes
    NAE
    China
    Boston
    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers
    New England District
    NAD
    North Atlantic Division
    Massport
    Boston Harbor Navigation Improvement Project

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT