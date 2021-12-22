Courtesy Translation: Video conference of the German Federal Chancelor and the heads of the governments of the Federal States on Dec 21, 2021

Press Release from the Federal German Government from 21 DEC 2021

Courtesy Translation: Nadine Bower, Public Affairs Specialist



Video conference of the German Federal Chancelor and the heads of the governments of the Federal States on Dec 21, 2021



Decision



Although the number of new infections with the SARS-CoV-2 virus (Corona) has slowed down in the past few days, we are currently still in a very critical phase of the pandemic.



In their first statement the scientists and other experts from the Federal Government's Council of Experts have unanimously classified the new virus variant "Omikron". The 19 experts have noted that the new variant can be transferred from one person to another much faster and easier. In other countries, it can be seen that the number of infected within 2-3 days doubled. This is an unprecedented rate of spread. The new virus variant also undermines existing infection protection. It thus infects significantly more people in a very short time and also involves recovered and vaccinated people more strongly in the infection process. This can lead to an explosive development.



The scientists of the Expert Council point out that according to the first study results, vaccination protection against the Omikron variant rapidly decreases and that even immune persons also become symptomatically ill. Various studies show good immune protection after a booster vaccination with the currently available mRNA vaccines (Moderna and BioNTech). It is therefore good that the federal and state governments have launched an extensive vaccination campaign in mid-November with the recommendation of the Standing Vaccination Commission at the Robert Koch Institute (STIKO) on booster vaccinations for adults over the age of 18. The target of 30 million vaccinations by the end of the year will be achieved.



Nevertheless, due to the comparatively large vaccination gap in Germany, which exists especially among adults, a very high burden of the disease caused by Omikron is to be expected. Hospitals in some regions of Germany have already reached their limits. Patients must be transferred to hospitals in other regions, and surgeries that are not urgently needed must be postponed. Doctors, nurses and other employees in the hospitals have been working at or above their breaking point for months.



In addition, the rapidly increasing number of infections and their consequences can reach a level that could restrict the critical infrastructure (KRITIS, including hospitals, police, fire department, rescue services, telecommunications, electricity and water supply as well as the corresponding logistics) in its functioning.



It is therefore urgent that even more citizens get vaccinated. The vaccination campaign is therefore to be significantly intensified. This is about booster vaccinations, but also about first and second vaccinations. This is especially true for the elderly and other people at known risk of severe COVID-19.



The Chancellor and the heads of the governments of the German Federal States thank the vast majority of citizens for their responsible behavior. They know that the long duration of the pandemic and the new virus variant Omikron present a great challenge and an inconvenience for the entire society. They ask all citizens to face this challenge together and fight the spread of the virus. To this end, it is once again necessary to significantly restrict contacts with other people. So far, this has mainly affected unvaccinated citizens – now, due to the virus variant Omikron, it is also increasingly applicable to vaccinated and recovered persons. If meetings take place within the permitted framework, rapid tests should be carried out urgently to reduce the risk of unnoticed infection.



Against the background of the new situation, the Federal Chancellor and the heads of the governments of the German Federal States have reached the following agreements:



1- The Federal Chancellor and the heads of the governments of the German Federal States appeal to all citizens who have not yet received a booster vaccination, to have this vaccination carried out as soon as possible. Experts urgently advise against delaying vaccination and waiting for the availability of a vaccine adapted to the Omikron variant. Even those who have not yet been vaccinated are urged to protect themselves and others and to make an appointment for the first and second vaccination. With the Novavax vaccine, in addition to the mRNA and vector vaccines previously used, is a protein-based vaccine approved by the European Medicines Agency and is now also available. With this offer, the Federal Chancellor and the heads of the governments of the German Federal States share both the hope and the expectation that more people will be vaccinated as soon as possible and thus make a contribution to overcoming the pandemic.



2- The federal and state governments are asking the service providers authorized to carry out COVID-19 vaccinations (doctors, pharmacies, etc.) to participate in the vaccination campaign to the best of their ability. The vaccination campaign will also continue over Christmas, on the days between Christmas and New Year's Eve and on New Year's Eve. The Chancellor and the heads of the governments of the German Federal States expressly thank all health care workers for their commitment to combating the Covid pandemic. The booster vaccination is of great importance at this time. The federal and state governments want to achieve 30 million vaccinations (booster, first and second vaccinations) by the end of January 2022. The federal and state governments will make full use of their vaccination capacities and will, if necessary, further expand them. Access to vaccination should be quick and easy.



3- The Federal Chancellor and the heads of the governments of the German Federal States welcome the fact that vaccination for children aged 5 to 11 years is now also permitted and that the Standing Committee on Vaccination (STIKO) at the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) has issued recommendations for vaccinating children between the ages of 5 and 11. If they have not yet done so, the federal and state governments will set up and expand vaccination services specifically for children in order to give them low-threshold access to vaccinations. At the same time, they ask pediatricians to participate in the education and vaccination campaign.



4- The appearance of the Omikron variant increases the urgency of the planned introduction of a general vaccination obligation for February 2022. The German Federal States are asking the Bundestag and the Federal Government to press ahead with preparations in this regard swiftly and to present a schedule at short notice.



5- The Federal Government and the Federal German States call on the operators of critical infrastructures to immediately review and adapt to the respective operational pandemic plans and to ensure that these can be activated at short notice. They ensure that these steps are implemented for the critical infrastructures operated by the public sector. To this end, the federal and state governments will continuously exchange ideas and work closely with the operators to ensure that the critical infrastructure is prepared for the challenges posed by the Omikron variant. The German Federal States shall do this in close coordination with the Federal Government. The newly established federal-state crisis unit will support this. The federal and state governments are in contact with the private and public operators of critical infrastructures and will intensify this exchange again in view of the upcoming situation.



6- The virus spreads through human-to-human contact. It has proven successful that extensive contact restrictions for unvaccinated people have been in force in Germany for several weeks now. In order to prevent or at least slow down the spread of the virus, these restrictions on contacts are still necessary. They therefore continue to apply: Throughout Germany, access to facilities and events for cultural and leisure activities (movie theaters, theaters, restaurants, etc.) as well as to the retail trade (exception: shops for daily needs) remains possible regardless of incidence only for vaccinated and recovered individuals (2G). In addition, a current test may be required (2GPlus). Exceptions apply to people who cannot be vaccinated and to people for whom there is no general vaccination recommendation. Exceptions for children and adolescents up to 18 years of age are also possible. Compliance with the rules is strictly controlled. For private gatherings inside or outside, in which unvaccinated and non-recovered persons participate, the following still applies: Only the members of one‘s own household and a maximum of two persons from another household can meet. Children up to 14 years of age are excluded from this. Spouses, life partners and partners of a non-marital partnership are considered to be one household, even if they do not have a common residence. In addition, unvaccinated people may only work in the workplaces with a daily test. The use of local public transport and local and long-distance trains is still only possible for unvaccinated people with a daily updated test.



7- In order to slow down the new wave with the Omikron variant, further restrictions on contacts are also necessary for vaccinated and recovered individuals. In particular, New Year's Eve celebrations with a large number of people are not possible in the current situation. Therefore, starting 28 December 2021 at the latest, private gatherings of vaccinated and recovered individuals will only be allowed with a maximum of 10 people. Children up to 14 years of age are excluded from this. As soon as an unvaccinated person attends a meeting, the contact restrictions for unvaccinated persons apply: the meeting is therefore limited to one's own household and a maximum of two people from another household.



8- The Federal Chancellor and the heads of the governments of the German Federal States ask the citizens to celebrate the Christmas holidays responsibly. The number of contacts at family celebrations should be limited responsibly and the rules on keeping a distance should be observed. The usual hygiene measures, mask wearing and regular ventilation should also be applied. The Corona Warning app should be used. In order to protect people in the immediate vicinity, they call for a test to be carried out before meeting other family members, friends and relatives. In this way, Christmas can be celebrated together safely.



9- For all meetings with several people outside one's own household, precautionary testing – even for vaccinated persons – is recommended, regardless of the Christmas holidays and New Year's Eve. This applies in particular to encounters with older persons.



10- The Federal Chancellor and the heads of the governments of the German Federal States reminded of the agreed ban on gatherings and gatherings on New Year's Eve and New Year's as well as the ban on fireworks on places with a high number of spectators, which are to be defined by the respective municipalities. The sale of pyrotechnics before New Year's Eve is generally prohibited this year. The ignition of fireworks is strongly discouraged, also against the background of the high risk of injury and the already enormous burden on the health system.



11- Starting at the latest on Dec. 28, 2021, inside portions of clubs and discotheques in states which are covered by the "state-opening-clause“ will be closed and dance events will be prohibited.



12- Over-regional large-scale events will be held without spectators starting on Dec. 28.



13- With bridging aid IV, financial support will continue to be available for the companies affected by the corona protection measures. The hardship aid, including the special rules for the event industry, the special fund of the federal government for trade fairs and exhibitions, the special fund of the federal government for cultural events, the program "Corona-Hilfen Profisport“ and the KFW special program are to be extended. The federal and state governments will keep an eye on further developments and exchange views on any necessary adjustments. From the point of view of the German Federal States, the special needs of municipal companies, the cultural and event industries as well as companies in the pyrotechnic industry must be taken into account. Economic aid is handled by the German Federal State.



14- According to the scheme of the decision of Dec. 2, 2021, the measures described above are the agreement of uniform minimum standards throughout Germany. The existing resolutions of the German government the German Federal States shall continue to be valid, unless otherwise stated in this decision.



15- On Jul. 7, the Federal Chancellor and the heads of the governments of the German Federal States will meet again on Jan. 7, 2022 to discuss the situation. The Federal Chancellor and the heads of the governments of the German Federal States ask the Council of Experts to continue to update its recommendations in preparation for the meeting. On this basis, the Federal Government will present a plan that identifies any further measures needed to curb the spread of the Omikron variant. At the same time, any necessary adjustments should be made to the economic aid for the affected sectors.



Source: https://www.bundesregierung.de/resource/blob/974430/1990312/5aded0cbf837124818e6af8feceb15c7/2021-12-21-mpk-beschluss-data.pdf?download=1

