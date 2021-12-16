AFRICOM leaders visit FLCSI HQ

Photo By Joseph Yanik | Major Gen. Joel Tyler (center), U.S. Africa Command (AFRICOM) chief of staff, and Rear...... read more read more Photo By Joseph Yanik | Major Gen. Joel Tyler (center), U.S. Africa Command (AFRICOM) chief of staff, and Rear Adm. Kevin Jones (fifth from left), AFRICOM director, logistics directorate (J-4), visit with leaders of Naval Supply Systems Command Fleet Logistics Center Sigonella (NAVSUP FLCSI) December 16, 2021 at Naval Air Station Sigonella, Italy. During their visit, Tyler and Jones were briefed on NAVSUP FLCSI's logistics and supply mission supporting key customers such as Combined Joint Task Force Horn of Africa, U.S. Fifth and Sixth Fleet assets, and over 34 tenant commands located at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti. (U.S. Navy photo by Joe Yanik) see less | View Image Page

Major Gen. Joel Tyler (center), U.S. Africa Command (AFRICOM) chief of staff, and Rear Adm. Kevin Jones (fifth from left), AFRICOM director, logistics directorate (J-4), visit with leaders of Naval Supply Systems Command Fleet Logistics Center Sigonella (NAVSUP FLCSI) December 16, 2021 at Naval Air Station Sigonella, Italy. During their visit, Tyler and Jones were briefed on NAVSUP FLCSI's logistics and supply mission supporting key customers such as Combined Joint Task Force Horn of Africa, U.S. Fifth and Sixth Fleet assets, and over 34 tenant commands located at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti.



“Major Gen. Tyler's visit to NAVSUP FLC Sigonella provided a great opportunity to show the span of influence we have in Africa as an organization dedicated to providing both logistical and contracting support. Our team of professionals, both military and civilian, are ready and mission capable on any given notice to create tailorable and sustainable solutions to naval, joint and allied forces throughout the USAFRICOM AOR.” - Cmdr. Treven Feleciano, NAVSUP FLCSI Operational Officer.



Tyler is responsible for exercising day-to-day supervision of the staff, management of matters involving the daily operations of the command, and providing counsel and advice to the commander, deputies and the command senior enlisted leader on all matters affecting the command.



Site Djibouti is one of NAVSUP FLC Sigonella's five logistics sites strategically located across Navy Region Europe and Africa. Through its offices and facilities at Camp Lemonnier, Site Djibouti provides logistics, supply network and quality-of-life services to U.S. Naval, Joint, and Allied customers throughout the AFRICOM Theater of Operation.



FLCSI is one of NAVSUP's eight globally-positioned logistics commands that provides for the full range of the fleet's military operations. FLCSI delivers solutions for logistics, business and support services to the Naval and Joint and Allied Forces throughout Navy Region Europe/Africa.