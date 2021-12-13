Sailors get Frocked aboard USS Pearl Harbor

By: Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Sang Kim



USS Pearl Harbor (LSD 52) Public Affairs



GULF OF ADEN (Dec. 13, 2021) – While conducting operations in the Gulf of Aden, the amphibious dock landing ship USS Pearl Harbor (LSD 52), promoted 24 Sailors during a frocking ceremony on the flight deck.



Frocking is a naval tradition where Sailors are advanced to the next pay grade, assuming the title and the responsibilities prior to receiving the benefits and entitlements.



“Frocking is a historical and traditional promotion to the next rank.” said Command Master Chief Steven Rinkavage, the Command Master Chief aboard Pearl Harbor. “It’s the display of months’ worth of studying, subject matter expertise, training and work.”



Six Seamen and Firemen were frocked to Petty Officer 3rd Class, 14 were frocked to Petty Officer 2nd Class, and four were frocked to Petty Officer 1st Class.



During the ceremony, the Sailors chose which fellow Sailors pin their new rank. They could be a mentor, protégé or both.



“Petty Officer 1st Class to me means a new type of leadership and responsibility,” said Operations Specialist 1st Class Samantha Murphy, one of the Sailors frocked. “I’ve seen a lot of leadership come and go. I really want to emulate the good leaders that I had and really be the example that our new Sailors and the young Seamen can have and look back to and say ‘I really want to be like OS1.’”



The tradition of frocking dates back to the 1700’s during the age of sail, where communication with the Department of the Navy and units out at sea could take months.



Officers during those times were issued “frock coats” where a superior officer would pass down their coat to a junior officer that was recommended for a promotion. As the paperwork made its way through the chain of command, the junior officer would uphold the responsibilities of the next rank until the paperwork finalized their promotion.



“The biggest piece of advice would be to stay humble,” said Murphy. “I think if I was in this position a year ago, I don’t think I would’ve been as ready as I am now. Stay true to your morals and who you are as a person, trust yourself, and make sure to not overload yourself too much and don’t forget that there’s people around you who want to see you succeed.”



“Step away from what you’re doing,” said Rinkavage. “Reflect not so much on your accomplishments, but the wins that you’ve had with your junior Sailors. Once you’ve hit E-6 or E-7 and above, you start to have immense pride when other people promote. I want them to focus on the wins of their Sailors promoting and putting all their energy into the next generation.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 12.13.2021 Date Posted: 12.22.2021 01:37 Story ID: 411737 Location: GULF OF ADEN Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Sailors get Frocked aboard USS Pearl Harbor, by PO3 Sang Kim, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.