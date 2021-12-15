ELITE instruction for evolving education

The 81st Training Support Squadron developed a curriculum for the cornerstone of the Air Force; our present and future leaders.



The Enhanced Learning and Instructional Techniques Enrichment course advances the skills and active ways of learning for instructors across the Air Force and Space Force.



“We are here to advance the teaching and learning techniques of our instructors,” said Timothy Boileau, 81st TRSS Faculty Development course director. “In the ELITE course, we provide our instructors with proven strategies to innovate for effective, efficient, and engaging instruction.”

The course focuses on the benefits of student-centered active learning and enhancing student retention.



“We want introduce new styles of instruction, emotional intelligence and collaborative facilitation,” said Frank Rosenkranz, 81st TRSS ELITE course director. “We teach hands-on learning concepts that the instructors can integrate in their own instruction.”



Tech. Sgt. Dylan Peterson, civil engineering instructor for the 366th Training Squadron, Detachment 6, Naval Construction Battalion Center, Gulfport, Mississippi, has taken the ELITE Course material to further his own instruction going forward.



“Students learn based off of the methods of the instructors,” said Peterson. “I have learned my own style of teaching. I’ve learned what type of teacher I am and I strive to develop my own way of teaching to create a deeper comprehension and understanding.”



As the course continues to introduce new types of instruction, the course directors look to deliver the most innovative ways of training.



“Learning methods continue to evolve,” said Timothy Boileau, 81st TRSS Faculty Development course director. “With that comes new technology and new opportunities. We are here to transition from traditional learning concepts to create new ways to integrate education, training, and experience consistent with the Air Force Continuum of Learning.”

