MFLC: Supporting the Keesler family

Providing a comfortable and resilient environment for the Airmen of the 81st Training Wing is crucial in developing and building the future warriors of the Air Force.



Five surge Military Family Life Counselors have begun working in the 81st Training Group, available to help the Airmen adjust and adapt to changing and stressful situations with counseling.



“The program provides confidential, licensed counselors to help our Airmen, Guardians, Sailors, and Marines navigate life’s challenges,” said Lt. Col. Jill Heliker, 336th Training Squadron commander. “Persevering through challenges and daily stressors is what makes us a resilient force in-garrison and down range.”



Before implementing the councilors to the training group, Keesler had six MFLCs on base with only two available for students and both located outside of the training area. The program has now been integrated in the training squadrons, providing an accessible source for the Airmen in training.



“The pressure of learning their jobs, learning how to be an Airmen and their daily life stressors can be a lot,” said Senior Master Sgt. Patrick Holmes, 335th Training Squadron First Sergeant. “We have many resources from the squadron, group and wing levels already in place, but this surge of MFLCs once again gives our Airmen another option for guidance in and out of uniform.”



Going forward, the training group plans to permanently embed five councilors at the training squadrons, providing consistent support for the Airmen.



“The MFLC Counselors are embedded in each line squadron to build a relationship with that squadron, to understand the squadron’s mission, to build trust with the Airmen,” said Heliker. “To have new tech school graduates leave Keesler knowing the value of this program is not only an immediate success, but one that will endure as they share this resource and their experience with others through their Air Force careers.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 09.02.2021 Date Posted: 12.21.2021 Location: BILOXI, MS, US