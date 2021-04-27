Providing service members mentorship opportunities, the Keesler Professional Development Center strives to help reach personal and professional goals, whilst assisting commanders by providing career enhancement support for the total force.



The PDC includes courses such as Informed Decision Briefings, First Term Airman Courses, NCO and senior NCO Professional Enhancement Seminars and other various courses.



“We provide mentors from all organizations and create a diverse group of leaders to prepare and develop Airmen, young and old, to face everyday challenges,” said Master Sgt. Shenelka De Gannes, 81st Training Wing career assistance advisor.



Among the courses taught at the PDC is the highlighted “Keesler LEADS,” the only course of its kind in the Air Force at this moment.



“Keesler LEADS is a three-day course for enhancing effective communication, skillful interpersonal interaction and emotional intelligence in the military environment,” said De Gannes. “This small-group intensive seminar is open to all new supervisors. We use an ‘active learning’ format that emphasizes discussion among students and minimizes lecture. We strive to enhance our class members in leadership, resilience, taking care of their people and building cohesive teams.”



Going forward, the PDC aims to create new initiatives such as the Junior Enlisted Professional Enhancement seminar, a course that bridges the gap between FTAC and Airmen Leadership School, providing Airmen another professional development opportunity.



“We are the focal point for regulated professional development and the extra courses that help develop and educate our Airmen,” said De Gannes. “We are always looking to see what we can do that is different, better, and more effective.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 04.27.2021 Date Posted: 12.21.2021 19:09 Story ID: 411725 Location: BILOXI, MS, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Developing warfighters of all kinds, by SrA Seth Haddix, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.