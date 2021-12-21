Photo Essay: Fort McCoy DPTMS personnel in action

Photo By Scott Sturkol | A Fort McCoy Directorate of Plans, Training, Mobilization and Security (DPTMS)...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | A Fort McCoy Directorate of Plans, Training, Mobilization and Security (DPTMS) employee works on a target on Range 2 on Dec. 2, 2021, at Fort McCoy, Wis. Fort McCoy DPTMS have been players and supporters for Fort McCoy’s support for the Operation Allies Welcome mission at the post as well as keeping operations ready for training that has been ongoing on post. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.) see less | View Image Page

A Fort McCoy Directorate of Plans, Training, Mobilization and Security (DPTMS) employee works on a target on Range 2 on Dec. 2, 2021, at Fort McCoy, Wis.



Fort McCoy DPTMS have been players and supporters for Fort McCoy’s support for the Operation Allies Welcome mission at the post as well as keeping operations ready for training that has been ongoing on post.



Fort McCoy has supported America’s armed forces since 1909. The installation’s motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.” The post’s varied terrain, state-of-the-art ranges, new as well as renovated facilities, and extensive support infrastructure combine to provide military personnel with an environment in which to develop and sustain the skills necessary for mission success.



Today, Fort McCoy has become the Army’s premier Total Force Training Center for Army Early Response Force early deployers to meet the Army’s operational demand requirements.



