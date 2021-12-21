181st IW promotes resiliency, mental health during 2021 holidays

It is that time of year again where everyone is running around looking for the must-have gift of the year, planning parties and decorating for the holidays. Unfortunately, when all of this commotion is added to an already busy family and work schedule, people can start to feel overwhelmed. People often feel more stress, anxiety and depression between Thanksgiving and the end of the year. Also, in many cases, mental health problems temporarily worsen around this time of year.



The past 24 months have seen the withdrawal of troops from various areas of operations, the 20th anniversary of 9/11, deployments away from families and a persistent, worldwide pandemic. Not to mention, people are still looking for that perfect holiday gift.



Still, people should remember they are not alone; there are others out there who feel the same stress, anxiety and depression for the same reasons any person might feel.



Certainly, one aspect of being in the Air National Guard is working with the same people for many years. For many, the Airmen with whom they serve become family, and that extended family can frequently be the first to notice something different about a person’s demeanor. Therefore, it is essential to find the time to check in on one another, especially during the holiday season. And what might start as a friendly ‘hello’ could help that person find that perfect holiday gift: friendship.



Indeed, like most military exercises or operations, teamwork is how the mission gets accomplished. A person’s mental health is no different.



To be sure, the senior leaders for the 181st IW recognize the importance of mental health.



“Please don’t be too proud to reach out and ask for help this holiday season,” said U.S. Air Force Col. Tamala A. Saylor, the commander of the 181st IW.



For more resources from the 181st Human Resiliency Team and others, please contact the following:



-- 181st Director of Psychological Health: Bill Little, (812) 877-5726 (office),

(812) 230-4505 (cell)

-- 181st Sexual Assault Response Coordinator: Mary Walker, (812) 877-5700 (office), (812) 264-4511 (cell)

-- Indiana National Guard Sexual Assault Response Coordinator: (317) 247-3172

-- 181st Chaplain’s Office: (812) 877-5192

-- 181st Airman and Family Readiness Center: Margaret Amos, (812) 877-5545

-- Military One Source: (800) 342-9647, www.militaryonesource.mil

-- National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: (800) 273-8255 (military and veterans can press 1 to reach specialized support)

