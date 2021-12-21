John Collins visits Dobbins for tree lighting festivities

A tree lighting ceremony took place here Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021. The ceremony was attended by several organizations and individuals, including Atlanta Hawks basketball player, John Collins.



“It’s always been a dream of mine to be an Airman, so I really support what you guys do,,” said Collins. “I have a real genuine appreciation for those that go out there and serve our country.”



Collins has long been tied to the military as his mother spent more than 22 years in the U.S. Air Force and his father spent 20 years in the U.S. Navy.



“I’m a real military brat,” said Collins. “Spent time on McChord Air Force Base the longest. Stationed with my mom for about nine years.”



His travels took him across the globe, including Turkey and Guam.



Collins continues to show support for the military through his initiative, Baptist Battalion, where he donates hundreds of Atlanta Hawks basketball tickets to service members.



“Baptist Battalion is my initiative to get more military folks involved and active at the Hawks games,” said Collins. “Also another way to give back and show my appreciation. Something that was super cool to do to help our military come see games and be recognized for serving the country.”

Date Taken: 12.21.2021 Location: MARIETTA, GA, US