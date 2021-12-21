Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    John Collins visits Dobbins for tree lighting festivities

    John Collins visits Dobbins for tree lighting festivities

    Photo By Staff Sgt. Joshua Kincaid | Atlanta Hawks themed lattes were prepared for Airmen at a tree lighting ceremony held...... read more read more

    MARIETTA, GA, UNITED STATES

    12.21.2021

    Story by Staff Sgt. Joshua Kincaid 

    94th Airlift Wing

    A tree lighting ceremony took place here Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021. The ceremony was attended by several organizations and individuals, including Atlanta Hawks basketball player, John Collins.

    “It’s always been a dream of mine to be an Airman, so I really support what you guys do,,” said Collins. “I have a real genuine appreciation for those that go out there and serve our country.”

    Collins has long been tied to the military as his mother spent more than 22 years in the U.S. Air Force and his father spent 20 years in the U.S. Navy.

    “I’m a real military brat,” said Collins. “Spent time on McChord Air Force Base the longest. Stationed with my mom for about nine years.”

    His travels took him across the globe, including Turkey and Guam.

    Collins continues to show support for the military through his initiative, Baptist Battalion, where he donates hundreds of Atlanta Hawks basketball tickets to service members.

    “Baptist Battalion is my initiative to get more military folks involved and active at the Hawks games,” said Collins. “Also another way to give back and show my appreciation. Something that was super cool to do to help our military come see games and be recognized for serving the country.”

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 12.21.2021
    Date Posted: 12.21.2021 14:06
    Story ID: 411701
    Location: MARIETTA, GA, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, John Collins visits Dobbins for tree lighting festivities, by SSgt Joshua Kincaid, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    John Collins visits Dobbins for tree lighting festivities
    John Collins visits Dobbins for tree lighting festivities
    John Collins visits Dobbins for tree lighting festivities
    John Collins visits Dobbins for tree lighting festivities
    John Collins visits Dobbins for tree lighting festivities
    John Collins visits Dobbins for tree lighting festivities
    John Collins visits Dobbins for tree lighting festivities
    John Collins visits Dobbins for tree lighting festivities

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Georgia
    Holiday
    NBA
    Tree Lighting
    Atlanta Hawks
    John Collins

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT