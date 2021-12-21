Yuma Proving Ground Medical Clinic lab receives a 99% on national accreditation

Photo By Brandon Mejia | The work of Pfc. Zachary Jones and Pfc. Jonathan Martinez was put under the microscope...... read more read more Photo By Brandon Mejia | The work of Pfc. Zachary Jones and Pfc. Jonathan Martinez was put under the microscope during the accreditation process. Their work representing the YPG laboratory passed the College of American Pathologists inspections with a score of 99% compliance. see less | View Image Page

Yuma Proving Ground (YPG) laboratories at the YPG Medical Clinic passed the College of American Pathologists’ (CAP) inspections Nov. 9 with a score of 99% compliance.



The CAP’s website describes the accreditation as the “most rigorous choice for accreditation, strengthening each laboratory’s ability to deliver high-quality service to ensure the best patient care possible.”



The CAP accreditation process takes place over several months and includes a checklist specific to the laboratory, waived testing that is conducted hands-on by testing specimens and concludes with an in person inspection.



Because YPG’s Medical Clinic laboratory recently transitioned under the Defense Health Agency they are required to complete the inspection.



The work of Pfc. Zachary Jones and Pfc. Jonathan Martinez, who are both healthcare specialist/combat medics, was put under the microscope during the accreditation process. They are responsible for gathering and testing specimens at the YPG Medical Clinic. They use on-site diagnostic tools that can test for a variety of ailments.



“It tests for influenza, RSV, strep, pregnancy test,” explained Martinez.



Part of the accreditation program involves on-going monthly spot checking by CAP.



“They will send us samples and we test them, provide our results and return the sample. They let us know if we tested it correctly. We have been at 100% compliance,” explains Martinez.



These quality control tests translate to “safety” for the YPG community said Maj. Ashley Aiton the clinic’s officer-in-charge. They provide peace of mind that their lab results are always handled with care and accurate.



“The biggest thing is safety and with productivity as far as sending labs out and getting results back. They can do it in a timely manner. It makes the providers job in house a lot easier,” added Aiton.