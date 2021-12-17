505th Command and Control Wing: accelerating and advancing command and control

Photo By Shelton Keel | The 505th CCW conducts a wing-wide workgroup providing updates on upcoming major...... read more read more Photo By Shelton Keel | The 505th CCW conducts a wing-wide workgroup providing updates on upcoming major changes to 505th exercises and syllabi, Hurlburt Field, Florida, Dec. 16. The workgroup was advised by several U.S. Air Force senior mentors, including Lt. Gen. (ret) Russell Handy and Lt. Gen. (ret) Jeffrey Lofgren, who provided critical insights into how the wing can accelerate change. see less | View Image Page

The 505th Command and Control Wing held a wing-wide workgroup to provide updates on upcoming major changes to 505th exercises and syllabi, Hurlburt Field, Florida, Dec 16. The workgroup was advised by several U.S. Air Force senior mentors, including Lt. Gen. (ret) Russell Handy and Lt. Gen. (ret) Jeffrey Lofgren, who provided critical insights into how the wing can accelerate change.



Col. Frederick Coleman, 505th CCW commander, told his squadron and group commanders, “There are a lot of things in the operational C2 enterprise that we don’t control. But we own training, and if we want to enable the air component commanders to fight and win our nations wars, we have to get training right.”



Col. Coleman directed changes to the Air Operations Center initial qualification syllabus to ensure training includes academics on new and emerging systems; he directed the consolidation of AOC and Air Force Forces courses into a single air component course; and he gave guidance on changes to the 505th’s BLUE FLAG and VIRTUAL FLAG exercises to ensure they were more customer-focused and geared towards Agile Combat Employment, or ACE, and resiliency requirements.



Coleman continued, “The 505th CCW has the Air Force’s largest pool of operational C2 subject matter experts. We have to leverage the knowledge and expertise in this wing to enable our warfighters.”