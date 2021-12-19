Marks claims four gold medals, sets American record at U.S. Paralympic Nationals

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Sgt. 1st Class Elizabeth Marks, a Paralympic swimming Soldier-athlete assigned to the World Class Athlete Program, Fort Carson, Colo., won four gold medals and set a new American record in the U.S. Paralympic Nationals in Greensboro, North Carolina from Friday, December 17 to Sunday, December 19.



Marks set a new American record in the 200m backstroke, also earning a gold medal, with a time of 2:57.71. Marks also won a Gold Medal in the 50m breaststroke, with a time of :46.83; The 50m backstroke, with a time of :39.79; The 100m freestyle, with a time of 1:14.5.



All races at the meet are mixed class, and results are based on the World Para Swimming points system to create an equitable field of play among different classes.



Marks is a two-time Paralympian (2016, 2020), four-time world record holder, and five-time Paralympic medalist (2 gold, 1 silver, 2 bronze). Marks enlisted in the United States Army in July 2008, as a 68W (Combat Medic). She specializes in the 100m backstroke, 100m breaststroke and 50m freestyle.

