Christmas Miracles with Mrs. Claus

Mrs. Claus visited Marines and Sailors at the Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Cherry Point Mess Hall on Dec. 18, 2021, for its first annual ‘Meet Mrs. Claus’ event. The holiday icon came bearing approximately 500 stockings full of gifts for junior Marines, which were intended to build comradery and boost morale during the holiday season. Attendees were also treated to a hearty Saturday morning brunch.
‘Meet Mrs. Claus’ is an annual event that started at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune in 2020. The event was brought to MCAS Cherry Point thanks to joint efforts from a charitable organization, the Single Marine Program, Marine Corps Community Service, and the Chaplain’s office.
