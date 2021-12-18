Christmas Miracles with Mrs. Claus

Photo By Lance Cpl. Aliannah Bartok | U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Michael Hoffman and his family pose for a photograph with...... read more read more

Photo By Lance Cpl. Aliannah Bartok | U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Michael Hoffman and his family pose for a photograph with Mrs. Claus while holding their stockings full of gifts at Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Cherry Point, North Carolina, Dec. 18, 2021. Marines and Sailors were invited to the MCAS Cherry Point Mess Hall for brunch and photographs with Mrs. Claus on Dec. 18, 2021. The holiday icon came bearing approximately 500 stockings full of gifts for junior Marines, which were intended to build comradery and boost morale during the holiday season. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Aliannah T Bartok) see less | View Image Page