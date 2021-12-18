Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Christmas Miracles with Mrs. Claus

    Christmas Miracles with Mrs. Claus

    Photo By Lance Cpl. Aliannah Bartok | U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Michael Hoffman and his family pose for a photograph with...... read more read more

    NC, UNITED STATES

    12.18.2021

    Story by Lance Cpl. Aliannah Bartok 

    Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point

    Mrs. Claus visited Marines and Sailors at the Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Cherry Point Mess Hall on Dec. 18, 2021, for its first annual ‘Meet Mrs. Claus’ event. The holiday icon came bearing approximately 500 stockings full of gifts for junior Marines, which were intended to build comradery and boost morale during the holiday season. Attendees were also treated to a hearty Saturday morning brunch.
    ‘Meet Mrs. Claus’ is an annual event that started at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune in 2020. The event was brought to MCAS Cherry Point thanks to joint efforts from a charitable organization, the Single Marine Program, Marine Corps Community Service, and the Chaplain’s office.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 12.18.2021
    Date Posted: 12.21.2021 11:57
    Story ID: 411674
    Location: NC, US
    Web Views: 26
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Christmas Miracles with Mrs. Claus, by LCpl Aliannah Bartok, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Christmas Miracles with Mrs. Claus
    Christmas Miracles with Mrs. Claus
    Christmas Miracles with Mrs. Claus
    Christmas Miracles with Mrs. Claus
    Christmas Miracles with Mrs. Claus
    Christmas Miracles with Mrs. Claus

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    cherry point
    MCAS cherry point
    HAVELOCK
    DOTMIL
    mrsclaus

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT