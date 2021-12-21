IRAHC Soldier of the Year

“I was very impressed by all of them,” said Command Sgt. Maj. Johnnathan Quaye, Command Sgt. Maj. at Ireland Army Health Clinic, about this year’s Soldier of the year competition. “You know, everyone won two tasks, which kind of made it fair, and forced us to find the best overall soldier.”



Last year, the competition had to be altered in order to meet COVID restrictions. This year, there were three Non-commissioned Officer competitors and one Soldier. The competition was composed of various disciplines.



The competition organizers looked at different competitions for inspiration. “Some examples include: the Expert Field Medical Badge competition, Expert Infantry Badge competition, Best Medic Competition, Best Warrior Competition, etc.,” said Sgt. 1st Class Terrel Wright, Operations NCO for Ireland Army Health Clinic. “All events were in accordance with US Army approved doctrine (Army Regulations and Field Manuals).”



The competition included an Army Combat Fitness Test, Mission Oriented Protective Posture gear level proficiency, tactical medic lane, weapons qualification, and written and oral boards.



The three NCOs participating this year were Sgt. 1st Class Demetrius Roberson, Staff Sgt. Victoria Kane and Sgt. Morgan Bivens. Spc. Lourdes Moreno was the sole soldier in the competition. “There should have been four and four in each division, but due to profiles and attrition, we had a smaller number of competitors,” said Quaye.



“I’m glad I got to experience something like this,” said Bivens. “Looking back it was fun to compete with everyone, even though it felt like I was dying during some of the events.”



In order to prepare, many of the competitors added time in the gym and time reading regulations to their schedules. Working with their sponsors they regularly practiced mock boards and mindfulness.



“Physically I train six days a week in general, but I focused on hilly rucks a month out from the competition, in addition to increasing my running frequency,” said Roberson. “Mentally, I have a no quit attitude. Being nervous is natural and expected, but I told myself I will give all I have in every task.”



A favorite event for the Soldiers was the oral boards. This event is a great equalizer, because the questions are unknown to the competitors ahead of time. This is also the favorite event for Quaye, “It is a major component for all types of soldiers whether in FORSCOM, TRADOC, or MEDCOM. It shows us how they understand policies and procedures, and then communicate them to others.”



“Despite the early mornings and rigorous activities, they executed all training events exceptionally, and despite the scoring placements, they are all winners for completing the competition,” said Wright.



At the end of the competition, Spc. Moreno and Sgt. 1st Class Roberson were announced as the winners of the 2021 Fiscal Year Solider and NCO of the Year for Fort Knox MEDDAC.

