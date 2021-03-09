Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pumps airlifted after Hurricane Ida

    NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES

    09.03.2021

    Story by Matt Roe 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, New Orleans District

    Air crews with the Louisiana National Guard and Oklahoma National Guard sling loading a pump, with equipment, to a CH-47 Chinook for transport into Lafitte, LA to start unwatering as part of the Hurricane Ida recovery effort.

    Date Taken: 09.03.2021
    Date Posted: 12.21.2021 11:17
    Story ID: 411669
    Location: NEW ORLEANS, LA, US 
    TAGS

    ch-47
    airlift
    new orleans
    pump
    hurricane ida
    national guard

