Air crews with the Louisiana National Guard and Oklahoma National Guard sling loading a pump, with equipment, to a CH-47 Chinook for transport into Lafitte, LA to start unwatering as part of the Hurricane Ida recovery effort.

Date Taken: 09.03.2021 Date Posted: 12.21.2021 Location: NEW ORLEANS, LA, US This work, Pumps airlifted after Hurricane Ida, by Matt Roe