Air crews with the Louisiana National Guard and Oklahoma National Guard sling loading a pump, with equipment, to a CH-47 Chinook for transport into Lafitte, LA to start unwatering as part of the Hurricane Ida recovery effort.
|Date Taken:
|09.03.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.21.2021 11:17
|Story ID:
|411669
|Location:
|NEW ORLEANS, LA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Pumps airlifted after Hurricane Ida, by Matt Roe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
