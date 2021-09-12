IWTC Virginia Beach Celebrates the Season with Holiday Party

By Lt. Jamie Miller



VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – On Dec. 9, 2021, staff members from Information Warfare Training Command Virginia Beach (IWTCVB) gathered at the Military Aviation Museum in Pungo, Va., to celebrate the holiday season.



The 2021 holiday party was the first IWTCVB has held since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in early spring of 2020.



The holiday party was full of cheer, and included creative and celebratory face masks, holiday attire with an abundance of ugly sweaters, and holiday food and drink. The overall theme of the night was “Winter Wonderland” which necessitated a variety of contests, such as best mask, best dance, best ugly sweater, and best themed dress.



After a short cocktail hour and mingling period, the party officially began with opening remarks from Cmdr. James Brennan, commanding officer, IWTCVB. After Brennan welcomed everyone to the event, the chaplain delivered a blessing and prayer before dinner was served.



The staff enjoyed an evening of catered food, music, dancing, raffle prizes, and casual conversation.



“Getting together as a team and celebrating our triumphs during a difficult year is very important,” said Brennan. “I am very proud of the command and all of the staff. It was a wonderful evening to celebrate a year of hard work, build camaraderie and friendship, and get excited for the upcoming holiday stand-down.”



IWTCVB currently offers 56 courses of instruction in information technology, cryptology, and intelligence with an instructor and support staff of 278 military, civilian, and contract members who train over 6,600 students every year at 5 training sites in the Hampton Roads area. It is one of four school houses for Center for Information Warfare Training and oversees learning sites at Fort Huachuca, Ariz.; Jacksonville and Mayport, Fla.; Kings Bay, Ga.; and Groton, Conn., to continue aligning information warfare community training.

