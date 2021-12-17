Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Wear Blue: run to remember, run with your heart

    Wear Blue: run to remember, run with your heart

    Photo By Alejandra Zier | Participants hold the American flag will participants run in the Blue Mile marathon,...... read more read more

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, TX, UNITED STATES

    12.17.2021

    Story by Alejandra Zier 

    502nd Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, Texas – More than 18,000 runners and walkers came from all over the United States to participate in the annual San Antonio Rock ‘n’ Roll Marathon Dec. 5, which took them past the city’s most iconic landmarks, as well as the most vibrant and spirited neighborhoods.

    Live bands and DJs lined the streets, playing hits from all genres and decades of music from start to finish, but the mile most people remember is the “wear blue” mile, where the community honored the service and sacrifice of the American military.

    That stretch of the course was lined with images of fallen American service members, followed by community supporters bearing American flags. Each tribute poster was personally requested by a runner or volunteer participating in the race.

    The event allowed both military and civilians the opportunity to help build a living tribute to the fallen, the fighting and the families of the U.S. military. Twenty-one Gold Star families also ran to pay tribute to the service members who paid the ultimate sacrifice.

    “Rooting for the racers during the Rock ‘n’ Roll Marathon as part of the ‘wear blue’ tribute mile was a whole other experience,” said Claudia Luca, a blue mile volunteer from the 502nd Comptroller Squadron at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland. “Not only were we able to encourage those in our community who chose to push themselves that morning, but we able to recognize and remember fallen service members. The emotion was almost tangible. It truly brought a new meaning to a memorial.”

    “It was a true honor for my family to not only hold the flag of one of our fallen heroes but to hold the flag of Lt. Col. Bill Schroeder (who I served with) who died saving the life of his first sergeant at JBSA-Lackland,” retired U.S. Air Force Col. Kendra Mathews, blue mile volunteer said.

    “I was moved to see so many runners come through the blue mile overwhelmed with emotion after seeing the young men and women that gave their lives for our freedom,” Mathews added. “It reaffirmed my faith that we have a grateful nation and we will never forget.”

    Individual strength empowered the athletes throughout the marathon, but it was their heart that took them to the finish line towards accomplishing the mission of honoring the service and sacrifice of the American military.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 12.17.2021
    Date Posted: 12.21.2021 10:48
    Story ID: 411662
    Location: JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, TX, US
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Wear Blue: run to remember, run with your heart, by Alejandra Zier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Wear Blue: run to remember, run with your heart
    Wear Blue: run to remember, run with your heart
    Wear Blue: run to remember, run with your heart
    Wear Blue: run to remember, run with your heart
    Wear Blue: run to remember, run with your heart

    LINKS

    Wear Blue: run to remember, run with your hearthttps://www.jbsa.mil/News/News/Article/2878506/wear-blue-run-to-remember-run-with-your-heart/

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Gold Star families
    wear blue mile
    San Antonio Rock ‘n’ Roll Marathon

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT