Wear Blue: run to remember, run with your heart

Photo By Alejandra Zier | Participants hold the American flag will participants run in the Blue Mile marathon, Dec. 5, 2021, at San Antonio, Texas. The Blue Mile is an event where participants wear blue to run in a short marathon in tribute of the fallen service members who lost their lives during their years of active-duty service. (U.S. Air Force photo by Alejandra Zier)

JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, Texas – More than 18,000 runners and walkers came from all over the United States to participate in the annual San Antonio Rock ‘n’ Roll Marathon Dec. 5, which took them past the city’s most iconic landmarks, as well as the most vibrant and spirited neighborhoods.



Live bands and DJs lined the streets, playing hits from all genres and decades of music from start to finish, but the mile most people remember is the “wear blue” mile, where the community honored the service and sacrifice of the American military.



That stretch of the course was lined with images of fallen American service members, followed by community supporters bearing American flags. Each tribute poster was personally requested by a runner or volunteer participating in the race.



The event allowed both military and civilians the opportunity to help build a living tribute to the fallen, the fighting and the families of the U.S. military. Twenty-one Gold Star families also ran to pay tribute to the service members who paid the ultimate sacrifice.



“Rooting for the racers during the Rock ‘n’ Roll Marathon as part of the ‘wear blue’ tribute mile was a whole other experience,” said Claudia Luca, a blue mile volunteer from the 502nd Comptroller Squadron at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland. “Not only were we able to encourage those in our community who chose to push themselves that morning, but we able to recognize and remember fallen service members. The emotion was almost tangible. It truly brought a new meaning to a memorial.”



“It was a true honor for my family to not only hold the flag of one of our fallen heroes but to hold the flag of Lt. Col. Bill Schroeder (who I served with) who died saving the life of his first sergeant at JBSA-Lackland,” retired U.S. Air Force Col. Kendra Mathews, blue mile volunteer said.



“I was moved to see so many runners come through the blue mile overwhelmed with emotion after seeing the young men and women that gave their lives for our freedom,” Mathews added. “It reaffirmed my faith that we have a grateful nation and we will never forget.”



Individual strength empowered the athletes throughout the marathon, but it was their heart that took them to the finish line towards accomplishing the mission of honoring the service and sacrifice of the American military.